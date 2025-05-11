Indian Navy Stays Battle-Ready To Counter Any Hostile Move By Pakistan

In response to the deadly Pahalgam terror attack on tourists, the Indian Navy has mobilised key maritime assets with full combat readiness. The deployment, part of a coordinated defence strategy, underscores India's resolve as Operation Sindoor targets Pakistan-backed terror infrastructure.

In the aftermath of the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Navy has deployed its Carrier Battle Group, surface forces, submarines, and aviation assets in a state of full combat readiness. The deployment aligns with a joint operational plan formulated by India’s defence forces, the Navy said in a statement posted on X.

Combat Drills Conducted Within 96 Hours of Attack

According to the Navy, multiple weapon firings were conducted in the Arabian Sea within 96 hours of the attack, which was carried out by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists. These exercises were aimed at refining combat tactics and procedures, as well as revalidating the readiness of naval personnel, equipment, and platforms to execute precise strikes on designated targets.

Dissuasive Posture in the Arabian Sea

The Navy reported that it has remained forward deployed in the northern Arabian Sea in a dissuasive and deterrent posture. It maintained full operational capability to strike targets both at sea and on land. This aggressive stance, the Navy stated, compelled Pakistani naval and air units to retreat into defensive positions, remaining either within their harbours or close to the coastline.

In its communication, the Navy highlighted that the use of force was part of a broader escalation control mechanism and was executed in coordination with the Indian Army and Air Force.

“Along with kinetic actions by the Army and the Air Force, the overwhelming operational edge of the Indian Navy at sea contributed towards Pakistan’s urgent request for a ceasefire yesterday,” the Navy said.

Indian Navy Continued Deterrent Posture at Sea

The Navy affirmed that it continues to remain deployed at sea in a credible deterrent posture. It reiterated its readiness to respond decisively to any hostile action by Pakistan or terrorists operating from its territory.

The Indian military response, titled Operation Sindoor, was launched in the early hours of May 7. The operation targeted and destroyed nine terror infrastructures located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir as a direct retaliation to the Pahalgam attack.

