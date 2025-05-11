Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, May 12, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Indian Navy Stays Battle-Ready To Counter Any Hostile Move By Pakistan

Indian Navy Stays Battle-Ready To Counter Any Hostile Move By Pakistan

In response to the deadly Pahalgam terror attack on tourists, the Indian Navy has mobilised key maritime assets with full combat readiness. The deployment, part of a coordinated defence strategy, underscores India's resolve as Operation Sindoor targets Pakistan-backed terror infrastructure.

Indian Navy Stays Battle-Ready To Counter Any Hostile Move By Pakistan

Indian Navy stays combat-ready after Pahalgam attack; drills held in Arabian Sea as part of Operation Sindoor targeting terror Pakistan hubs.


In the aftermath of the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Navy has deployed its Carrier Battle Group, surface forces, submarines, and aviation assets in a state of full combat readiness. The deployment aligns with a joint operational plan formulated by India’s defence forces, the Navy said in a statement posted on X.

Combat Drills Conducted Within 96 Hours of Attack

According to the Navy, multiple weapon firings were conducted in the Arabian Sea within 96 hours of the attack, which was carried out by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists. These exercises were aimed at refining combat tactics and procedures, as well as revalidating the readiness of naval personnel, equipment, and platforms to execute precise strikes on designated targets.

Dissuasive Posture in the Arabian Sea

The Navy reported that it has remained forward deployed in the northern Arabian Sea in a dissuasive and deterrent posture. It maintained full operational capability to strike targets both at sea and on land. This aggressive stance, the Navy stated, compelled Pakistani naval and air units to retreat into defensive positions, remaining either within their harbours or close to the coastline.

In its communication, the Navy highlighted that the use of force was part of a broader escalation control mechanism and was executed in coordination with the Indian Army and Air Force.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“Along with kinetic actions by the Army and the Air Force, the overwhelming operational edge of the Indian Navy at sea contributed towards Pakistan’s urgent request for a ceasefire yesterday,” the Navy said.

Indian Navy Continued Deterrent Posture at Sea

The Navy affirmed that it continues to remain deployed at sea in a credible deterrent posture. It reiterated its readiness to respond decisively to any hostile action by Pakistan or terrorists operating from its territory.

The Indian military response, titled Operation Sindoor, was launched in the early hours of May 7. The operation targeted and destroyed nine terror infrastructures located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir as a direct retaliation to the Pahalgam attack.

Also Read: India Has The Capability To Target Every System At Pakistan’s Bases: Air Marshal AK Bharti On Measured Strikes

Filed under

Indian Navy Operation Sindoor Pahalgam Terror Attack

Foreign Secretary Vikram

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri Faces Online Backlash, Receives Support From Politicians, Diplomats
BJP MP Jagdambika Pal sta

‘Whole World Has Seen Valour, Courage’: BJP’s Jagdambika Pal Hails India’s Army
India launches Operation

PM Modi to Armed Forces Before Operation Sindoor: ‘Mitti Mein Mila Do’
The NIA on Sunday arreste

NIA Arrests Key Khalistani Operative Linked to 2016 Nabha Jailbreak
Trump may receive a luxur

Qatar Denies Gifting $400M Luxury Jet To Trump, Says Air Force One Deal Still Under...
Mount Kailash, nestled de

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri Faces Online Backlash, Receives Support From Politicians, Diplomats

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri Faces Online Backlash, Receives Support From Politicians, Diplomats

‘Whole World Has Seen Valour, Courage’: BJP’s Jagdambika Pal Hails India’s Army

‘Whole World Has Seen Valour, Courage’: BJP’s Jagdambika Pal Hails India’s Army

PM Modi to Armed Forces Before Operation Sindoor: ‘Mitti Mein Mila Do’

PM Modi to Armed Forces Before Operation Sindoor: ‘Mitti Mein Mila Do’

NIA Arrests Key Khalistani Operative Linked to 2016 Nabha Jailbreak

NIA Arrests Key Khalistani Operative Linked to 2016 Nabha Jailbreak

Qatar Denies Gifting $400M Luxury Jet To Trump, Says Air Force One Deal Still Under Review

Qatar Denies Gifting $400M Luxury Jet To Trump, Says Air Force One Deal Still Under...

Entertainment

Who Is Mawra Hocane? Harshvardhan Rane Says No To Sanam Teri Kasam 2 With Pakistani Actress Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

Who Is Mawra Hocane? Harshvardhan Rane Says No To Sanam Teri Kasam 2 With Pakistani

‘Palat Ke Ek Baar Phir…..’ Om Puri’s Dialogue From Lakshya Goes Viral After Pakistan Violated Ceasefire Agreement With India

‘Palat Ke Ek Baar Phir…..’ Om Puri’s Dialogue From Lakshya Goes Viral After Pakistan Violated

Salman Khan Faces Backlash for Ceasefire Post, Deletes it Amid Criticism

Salman Khan Faces Backlash for Ceasefire Post, Deletes it Amid Criticism

Ravi Mohan’s Rumoured Affair with Kenishaa Francis: Wife Aarthi Breaks Silence in Open Letter

Ravi Mohan’s Rumoured Affair with Kenishaa Francis: Wife Aarthi Breaks Silence in Open Letter

Vishal Mishra Vows Never To Perform In Turkey And Azerbaijan Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

Vishal Mishra Vows Never To Perform In Turkey And Azerbaijan Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

Lifestyle

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time Increases Globally

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom