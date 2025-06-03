Home
Tuesday, June 3, 2025
Indian News Article Making Bangladesh’s Mohammed Yunus Palpitate?

An opinion piece published in The Sunday Guardian on June 1, 2025, by noted Indian academic and author M.D. Nalapat has ignited sharp reactions—especially from Bangladesh's chief advisor and head of Interim Government Muhammad Yunus.

Indian News Article Making Bangladesh’s Mohammed Yunus Palpitate?


As Bangladesh stands at a delicate political crossroads, an opinion piece published in The Sunday Guardian on June 1, 2025, by noted Indian academic and author M.D. Nalapat has ignited sharp reactions—especially from Bangladesh’s chief advisor and head of Interim Government Muhammad Yunus.

Nalapat’s article, titled “Meltdown in Bangladesh Gaining Speed”, paints a grim picture of a nation allegedly slipping into the grip of religious extremism and political chaos. According to Nalapat, Bangladesh has become “a captive of extremists,”  Yunus’s international stature to mask atrocities against minority communities, particularly Hindus and Christians. He further asserts that the country’s interim government has allegedly grown subservient to Pakistan’s military and that Sheikh Hasina’s fall from power in August 2024 was more an internal eruption than an electoral transition.

A Nation in Flux, or a Flawed Narrative?

Nalapat claims that Sheikh Hasina’s long tenure bred complacency and corruption within the Awami League, creating fertile ground for radical outfits to entrench themselves. As the party imploded from within, the vacuum, he says, was filled by mobs emboldened by inaction and appeasement. The op-ed goes as far as to predict that  Yunus will eventually flee the country, possibly to the UK, where, Nalapat alleges, he holds financial interests.

However, hours after the article went viral across South Asian media circles, Yunus issued a point-by-point rebuttal on social media platform X. Quoting directly from the article, Yunus dismissed the claims as “entirely false and unsubstantiated,” accusing Nalapat of basing his arguments on opinion rather than evidence.

“The interim government consists of respected technocrats, legal experts, and civil society leaders. There is no Islamist influence or control as suggested,” Yunus clarified. He also refuted the claim of any financial holdings in the UK or plans to leave Bangladesh.

Moreover, he addressed trade with Pakistan, stating that a cargo shipment arriving at Chittagong Port in November 2024 was legally documented and in line with diplomatic norms. “Normal trade does not equal military subservience,” he added, calling such assertions speculative and misleading.

The Battle Beyond Borders

The article’s political weight lies in its timing. Bangladesh is preparing for national elections scheduled between December 2025 and June 2026. With Sheikh Hasina and her family sidelined, and the Awami League banned, Nalapat’s article suggests an impending grassroots resurgence of the party under a different banner—a possibility that, if realized, could upend the transitional order.

Critics of the current regime argue that while the promise of technocratic governance brought hope, the stagnating economy and rising youth unemployment have raised real concerns. But supporters maintain that such growing pains are part of a broader course correction after years of dynastic rule and opaque governance.

Meanwhile, in India, policymakers are watching the developments closely. Nalapat warns against “Sri Lanka-style” engagement with Bangladesh and calls for India to prioritize sealing its porous eastern border to prevent future security risks.

In all, the Nalapat-Yunus exchange underscores a deeper reality: Bangladesh’s future may be decided not only by electoral mechanisms but also by how its competing narratives are shaped, circulated, and believed—both within the country and abroad.

