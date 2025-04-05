Indian-Origin Catholic Priest Fatally Shot Outside Kansas Church, Oklahoma Man Charged With Murder

The accused, identified as 66-year-old Gary Hermesch of Tulsa, Oklahoma, has been charged with first-degree murder. Authorities said Hermesch “intentionally and with premeditation” killed Carasala.

A tragic wave of grief has swept through the quiet town of Seneca, Kansas, after the fatal shooting of a beloved Catholic priest of Indian origin.

Father Arul Carasala, 57, was shot multiple times outside the rectory of Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church on Thursday afternoon. He later succumbed to his injuries at a nearby hospital.

The accused, identified as 66-year-old Gary Hermesch of Tulsa, Oklahoma, has been charged with first-degree murder. Authorities said Hermesch “intentionally and with premeditation” killed Carasala. He is currently being held at the Nemaha County Jail on a $1 million bond.

The motive behind the shooting remains unclear. Investigators have not confirmed whether Hermesch had any prior connection with Father Carasala, who had been serving the Seneca parish since 2011.

Kris Anderson, director of religious education at the church, told the Associated Press in a tearful statement, “From what we know, an older man walked up to him and shot him three times.” The community, she said, is in shock.

Originally from Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh, India, Carasala was ordained as a priest in 1994 for the Diocese of Cuddapah. He moved to Kansas in 2004 at the invitation of Archbishop James P. Keleher and became a U.S. citizen in 2011, continuing to retain his overseas Indian citizenship. In his two decades of service in Kansas, he held several pastoral roles and served as dean of the Nemaha-Marshall region.

Archbishop Joseph F. Naumann of the Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas expressed his sorrow in a heartfelt Facebook post, saying, “Fr. Carasala was a devoted and zealous pastor who faithfully served our Archdiocese for over twenty years… His love for Christ and His Church was evident in how he ministered to his people with great generosity and care.”

Authorities assured that there is no ongoing threat to the community, but the shock and sorrow are palpable in Seneca, a town of just over 2,000 residents located about 60 miles north of Topeka.

Carasala’s sudden death has not only left his parishioners heartbroken but has also reverberated across the Indian-American Catholic community. Tributes continue to pour in for the priest known for his quiet strength, unwavering faith, and deep commitment to his flock.

