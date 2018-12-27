On the eve of Christmas, an Indian-origin, 33-year-old, police officer named Ronil Singh was shot dead in the US. The deceased was reportedly killed by an armed unidentified man when he was on duty. The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department, who is currently heading the investigation, told media that as soon as he was shot by the gunman he called out ‘shots fired’ over the radio.

Indian-origin, 33-year-old, police officer named Ronil Singh was shot dead in the US on the Christmas Eve. According to the reports, Ronil Singh of the Newman Police Department in California was shot and killed during a traffic stop when he was working overtime on Christmas Eve. The deceased was reportedly killed by an armed unidentified man, who fled from the crime scene before the police had arrived. The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department, who is currently heading the investigation, told media that as soon as he was shot by the gunman he called out ‘shots fired’ over the radio.

A number of agencies came to rescue and Singh was found at the scene with gunshot wounds. He was then rushed to the local hospital where he was declared dead. To trace the criminal the department has released the surveillance photographs of the subject and his vehicle. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) told that “Suspect is considered armed and dangerous and may be in possession of a firearm”.

Ronil Singh was a veteran police officer who worked with the Newman Police Department for more than 7 years. He was assigned as a canine officer who maintained a good reputation in the department. Before joining Newman police department he also served with Merced County Sheriff’s Department.

Sending our condolences to the men and women in blue of the Newman Police Department in California and to the family of Officer Ronil Singh, who was shot and killed during a traffic stop early this morning. Officer Singh died as he lived — a hero. We will #NeverForget. pic.twitter.com/eBjIfBB5Zt — Chief Terence Monahan (@NYPDChiefofDept) December 27, 2018

The New York City Police Department (NYPD) Commissioner James P O’Neill tweeted that the entire New York Police Department is “thinking of the family, friends and colleagues of Corporal Ronil Singh… of the Newman Police Department (CA), who was murdered early this morning while conducting a traffic stop – just hours after taking Christmas photos with his wife and son. #NeverForget.”

“Our hearts are with the entire community of Newman and law enforcement officers across the state who risks their lives every day to protect and serve the people of California,” Governor Brown said. In honour of Ronil Singh, Capitol flags in California will be flown at half-staff, the Governor’s office said.

