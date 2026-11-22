An Indian-origin couple has been shot dead outside a Walmart store in Canada’s Surrey, with investigators suspecting that the killings were a targeted attack linked to organised crime. The incident took place in a parking lot, where the bodies of the two victims were discovered with gunshot wounds late at night. The deceased have been identified as 23-year-old Gaganpreet (Garry) Rehal and 24-year-old Sukhjeet Kaur. The double murder has prompted a major investigation, with Canada’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) taking charge of the case.

Indian-Origin Couple Found Dead in Walmart Parking Lot

According to police, officers found Rehal and Kaur suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking lot of a Walmart store in Surrey at around 10:38 pm on November 15. Both victims were residents of the neighbouring township of Delta, British Columbia. Following the discovery, emergency responders and police personnel reached the scene. However, both victims had sustained fatal injuries. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, one of Canada’s major homicide investigation units, has since taken over the probe to establish the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

IHIT has taken over conduct of a homicide investigation where one male and one female was found with gunshot wounds in the area of 88 Ave and 124 St and both later pronounced deceased. Anyone with info is asked to call 1-877-551-IHIT (4448). Details: https://t.co/QUmRi0IRcP #SurreyBC — Surrey Police Service (@surreyps) November 16, 2026

Police Suspect Shooting Linked to Organised Crime

In a statement, IHIT said investigators believe the shooting was targeted and potentially connected to organised crime. According to media reports, Rehal was known to police in connection with weapons offences, while Kaur had limited known contacts with authorities in Canada. Investigators are examining the couple’s backgrounds and possible connections to determine why they were targeted.

Burnt Car Suspected to Be Linked to Double Murder

Police are also investigating a vehicle fire reported approximately 13 minutes after the shooting. The burnt vehicle is believed to be the suspect vehicle potentially used in connection with the killings. Investigators suspect the fire may have been deliberately started to destroy evidence and conceal the identity of those involved. The connection between the vehicle fire and the shooting is now a key part of the investigation. Authorities are continuing to gather evidence and establish the sequence of events leading to the double murder. The motive behind the killings and the identity of the suspects remain under investigation.

Also Read: Watch Video: Police Mistake Asaduddin Owaisi For Supreme Court Judge, Give Him Guard Of Honour; AIMIM Chief Stops To Receive Police Salute