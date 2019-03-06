A 32-year-old Indian-origin dentist was found dead on Tuesday in Australia's Sydney. New South Wales Police told the media that the dead body was found stuffed in a suitcase in her car parked at eastern Sydney street. According to the police, Reddy was last seen waiting in line at McDonald's in George Street on Sunday.

Missing from last 2 days, 32-year-old Indian-origin dentist was found dead on Tuesday in Australia’s Sydney. The reports say she was found stab several times and her dead body was found in a suitcase. The deceased was later identified as Preethi Reddy. New South Wales Police told the media that the dead body was found stuffed in a suitcase in her car parked at eastern Sydney street. According to the police, Reddy was last seen waiting in line at McDonald’s in George Street on Sunday. A police officer said that her ex-boyfriend also died in a road accident which also looks like a deliberated crime.

The police report claims that she was stabbed several times and hacked to death. Reddy was attending a dental conference in St Leonards and was staying in a Sydney hotel with her ex-boyfriend. She spoke to her family on last Sunday after which she went missing. According to her family, she told them that she would return after some hours. When she failed to return, her family after a long wait informed police and registered a case.

NSW Police described Reddy’s disappearance as “out of character” and said there were serious concerns of her welfare.

