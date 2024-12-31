Home
Tuesday, December 31, 2024
Indian-Origin Doctor And Pakistani Co-Pilot Die In Horrific UAE Plane Crash Near Ras Al Khaimah

An Indian-origin doctor and his Pakistani co-pilot died in a light aircraft crash off Ras Al Khaimah, UAE, on Sunday. Sulaymaan Al Majid, a clinical fellow at County Durham NHS Trust, was on a family sightseeing flight when the crash occurred. The General Civil Aviation Authority has launched an investigation into the cause.

Indian-Origin Doctor And Pakistani Co-Pilot Die In Horrific UAE Plane Crash Near Ras Al Khaimah

A tragic light aircraft crash off the coast of Ras Al Khaimah, UAE, claimed the lives of two individuals on Sunday, including an Indian-origin doctor. Sulaymaan Al Majid, a 26-year-old clinical fellow at County Durham and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust in the UK, was co-piloting the aircraft. The crash also resulted in the death of his 26-year-old Pakistani female co-pilot, who was accompanying him on a sightseeing flight.

The flight was meant to be a family outing, as Sulaymaan had hired the plane for a special sightseeing experience. His father, mother, and younger brother were at the aviation club, eagerly awaiting the flight’s return. Tragically, Sulaymaan’s younger brother was scheduled to take the next flight. “We were looking forward to the New Year as a family, planning to celebrate together. Instead, our lives have been shattered. It feels like time has stopped for us,” Sulaymaan’s father shared, expressing the family’s deep sorrow in a statement to the Khaleej Times.

The crash occurred shortly after takeoff near the Cove Rotana Hotel, a popular resort located along the beach. The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) reported that the glider lost radio contact shortly after takeoff and subsequently attempted an emergency landing. Unfortunately, despite efforts to resuscitate both the pilot and co-pilot, they both succumbed to their injuries.

Sulaymaan Al Majid had made significant contributions in his medical field, having worked as Honorary Secretary for the British Medical Association (BMA) and later co-chair of the Northern Resident Doctors Committee. He was known for his advocacy for fair pay and his efforts to have “junior doctors” reclassified as “resident doctors” in the UK. His tragic passing has left the medical community and his family in deep mourning.

The aviation authority has launched a full investigation to determine the cause of the crash, which has left both the local community and the family devastated. The investigation is still ongoing, with authorities examining all available information to uncover the circumstances surrounding the fatal accident.

