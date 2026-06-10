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Home > World News > Indian-Origin Family Of Three Found Dead After Fall From 36th-Floor London Apartment

Indian-Origin Family Of Three Found Dead After Fall From 36th-Floor London Apartment

An Indian-origin family of three, including a nine-year-old child, was found dead after falling from a luxury high-rise apartment in London. Here's everything known about the tragic incident, the ongoing investigation, and the family's background.

Indian-Origin Family Of Three Found Dead (Image: X)
Indian-Origin Family Of Three Found Dead (Image: X)

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Published: Wed 2026-06-10 00:08 IST

A tragic incident in London has shocked both the local community and the global Indian diaspora after an Indian-origin family of three was found dead, having fallen 400 ft to their deaths from the balcony of their 36th-floor apartment in the 45-storey Highpoint tower block in Elephant and Castle. Authorities have identified the deceased as 46-year-old Aditi Vijay Paralkar, her husband Rakesh Narayan Pai, 47, and their nine-year-old son, Sid Pai Paralkar. The family lived on the 36th floor of a high-rise apartment building in the Elephant and Castle area of London. British authorities are currently investigating the deaths, though early indications suggest they are not seeking any other suspects.

Who Were The victims?

Aditi Paralkar and Rakesh Pai were accomplished professionals who had been living in the United Kingdom for several years. Their son, Sid, was nine years old and reportedly suffered from serious health complications that required ongoing medical care. The family was known among neighbours to be quiet and friendly, making the tragedy even more difficult for residents to comprehend.

What Happened?

Emergency services were called to the luxury residential tower in Elephant and Castle on the morning of May 27 after reports that three people had fallen from the building. Paramedics, police officers, and London’s Air Ambulance team responded rapidly to the scene. Despite extensive efforts to save the victims, all three were pronounced dead at the location. Authorities later confirmed that the deceased were members of the same family.

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Investigators believe the family fell from their apartment on the 36th floor of the tower block. Police have stated that they are treating the deaths as unexplained while enquiries continue. No evidence has emerged suggesting the involvement of any third party.

Several British media reports indicate that the family’s young son had significant medical conditions, including kidney-related health issues and developmental challenges. Reports also suggest that caring for the child may have placed substantial emotional and practical pressure on the family. However, investigators have not officially confirmed any specific motive or circumstances that may have led to the tragedy.

Community In Shock

The incident has left residents of the luxury apartment complex and the wider Elephant and Castle community deeply shaken. Neighbours described the family as pleasant and respectful, while local leaders expressed condolences to relatives and friends affected by the tragedy. The deaths have also sparked broader discussions about mental health support and assistance available to families dealing with severe medical and caregiving burdens.

Police Investigation Ongoing

The Metropolitan Police have confirmed that specialist officers are supporting the family’s next of kin. Investigators continue to examine the circumstances surrounding the deaths and are appealing for witnesses or anyone with relevant information to come forward. 

At present, authorities have indicated that they are not seeking any additional suspects in connection with the case. 

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Indian-Origin Family Of Three Found Dead After Fall From 36th-Floor London Apartment
Tags: breaking-newsElephant and Castlefamily tragedyIndian diasporaIndian-Origin FamilyLondon Apartment DeathsLondon Policelondon-newsUK news

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Indian-Origin Family Of Three Found Dead After Fall From 36th-Floor London Apartment

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Indian-Origin Family Of Three Found Dead After Fall From 36th-Floor London Apartment
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