Indian-origin murdered by husband in UK: An Indian-origin woman was strangled to death by her husband on Monday, December 4, by a plastic bag in Middlesborough, northern England, to start afresh with his boyfriend, media reports said. The victim was found with severe injuries at her residence in The Avenue in Linthorpe, Middlesborough.

Indian-origin murdered by husband in UK: Jessica Patel, A 34-year-old Indian-origin pharmacist was reportedly strangled to death by her husband by a plastic bag in Middlesborough, northern England on Monday, December 3. The assailant, Mitesh Patel, 37, committed the crime so that he could live with his own boyfriend, news agency PTI reported. Jessica, met Patel while she was studying at Manchester University. The couple owned local pharmacy store on Roman Road in Middlesborough.

The UK-based court found Patel guilty of killing his wife by strangling her, media reports have said that further hearing in the murder case will take place on Wednesday. Following the murder, Patel had decided to move to Australia with his “soulmate”, who reportedly acquainted with him through a dating app called Grindr and had also planned to claim a life insurance worth Rs 2 million.

Reports also pointed out that the attacker was planning to kill his wife since 2015 and had often searched topics on the Internet how to kill your wife-insulin overdose, through a co-conspirator, how many methadone needed to kill your wife, hire a hitman in UK-were some of the topics the attacker voraciously searched.

Meanwhile, the victim’s family expressed shock over the murder lamenting that Jessica had quite simple dreams, all she ever wanted was to fall in love with a man, make her own family and live a happy life.

They further said that Patel was welcomed by everyone in the family, who had promised to safeguard her but only to deceive her like this and robbing her of her life and even us.

