Wednesday, September 25, 2024
Indian Origin Health Advisor In New York Fired After Discovered His Attendance In Sex Party

Dr. Jay Varma, once the key figure behind New York City's COVID-19 response, has been ousted from his position at SIGA Technologies after reports emerged of his involvement in drug-fueled sex parties during the pandemic.

Indian Origin Health Advisor In New York Fired After Discovered His Attendance In Sex Party

Dr. Jay Varma, once the key figure behind New York City’s COVID-19 response, has been ousted from his position at SIGA Technologies after reports emerged of his involvement in drug-fueled sex parties during the pandemic. Known for his stringent public health measures, including the widely debated decision to bar Brooklyn Nets player Kyrie Irving from games over vaccine refusal, Dr. Varma is now facing scrutiny for behavior that starkly contrasts with the policies he enforced. These allegations have drawn significant criticism, leading to his swift removal from the company.

Previously serving as a senior health adviser under Mayor Bill de Blasio, Dr. Varma reportedly admitted to attending underground parties and hosting gatherings during the city’s strict lockdowns. These confessions were made public through secretly recorded conversations, sparking widespread outrage.

On September 23, SIGA Technologies released a statement announcing Dr. Varma’s immediate termination, noting that his service on the company’s board had also been terminated. The company stated the decision was in line with his employment agreement.

The scandal broke when podcaster Steven Crowder released clips of Dr. Varma discussing his involvement in illicit gatherings. In one recording, Dr. Varma described hosting a party in August 2020 where attendees used MDMA, recalling, “We rented a hotel, took molly, and had a blast.” He also mentioned attending a large rave in June 2021, stating he had no regrets about his behavior, describing it as his “authentic self.”

City Councilwoman Inna Vernikov expressed outrage, condemning Dr. Varma’s actions while New Yorkers were facing severe lockdown restrictions. Michael Kane, from Teachers for Choice, criticized Varma’s defense, finding his justifications for attending such events unacceptable.

Also Read: 1st Female PM Of Sri Lanka Harini Amarasuriya, Then Said, ‘Nation Should Deepen The Foreign Policy With India’ | NewsX Exclusive

Dr. Varma issued a statement addressing the controversy, acknowledging his poor judgment. He admitted to attending two private gatherings between April 2020 and May 2021, while defending his actions as having been taken out of context from the secretly recorded conversations. Despite these explanations, the fallout from his admissions has led to his swift dismissal.

