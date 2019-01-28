With Kamala Harris' entry into 2020 presidential fray, the total number of female candidates has become 4, other 3 being Tulsi Gabbard, Elizabeth Warren, Kirsten Gillibrand. Addressing a rally in her hometown Oakland, Harris declared that under Trump administration, America's position in the world has never been "weaker" with foreign powers "infecting" the White House.

Indian-origin Democratic Senator Kamala Harris kicked-off her 2020 US presidential campaign on Sunday with an energetic rally of thousands of supporters in her hometown of Oakland, California, asserting her candidacy to take on President Trump. Addressing the rally, Harris declared that under Trump administration, America’s position in the world has never been “weaker” with foreign powers “infecting” the White House.

With Kamala’s entry into 2020 presidential fray, the total number of female candidates has become 4, other 3 being Tulsi Gabbard, Elizabeth Warren, Kirsten Gillibrand.

“With the fighting spirit I got from my mother, I stand before you today to announce my candidacy for president of the United States. And I will tell you, I’m running for president because I love my country. I am running to be the president, of the people, by the people and for all people,” Harris was quoted by media houses as saying.

“Of course, we know this is not going to be easy guys. We know what the doubters will say is that they always say, they’ll say it’s not your time. They’ll say, wait your turn. They’ll say, the odds are long. They’ll say, it can’t be done. But, America’s story has always been written by people who can see what can be unburdened by what has been. That’s our story,” she said.

As for Harris, in her short stint in the state, Harris maintained a liberal voting record and is known to vote against President Trump’s nominees for cabinet-level and other administrative positions.

Kamala was born in Oakland in 1964 and raised in a multicultural household. Her mother is from India and her father an economics professor at Stanford University, was born in Jamaica.

For all the latest World News, download NewsX App

Read More