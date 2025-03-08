Home
Saturday, March 8, 2025
  • Indian-Origin Man Sentenced To 40 Years In Australia For Heinous Sexual Crimes

Indian-Origin Man Sentenced To 40 Years In Australia For Heinous Sexual Crimes

Balesh Dhankhar, a man of Indian origin and ex-Australian community leader, was convicted to serve 40 years behind bars for a string of methodically plotted sexual crimes.

Indian-Origin Man Sentenced To 40 Years In Australia For Heinous Sexual Crimes

Indian-origin man prisoned


A court convicted Balesh Dhankhar, a man of Indian origin and former Australian community leader, to serve 40 years behind bars for a string of methodically plotted sexual crimes.

Authorities convicted Dhankhar of luring and raping numerous women under the pretext of fake job interviews, describing it as one of the most staggering cases in Australian legal history.

The 43-year-old, formerly a leading figure in the Overseas Friends of BJP (OFBJP) organization in Australia, was convicted in 2023 on 39 charges, including 13 counts of rape.

District Court Judge Michael King, in handing down the verdict, labeled Dhankhar’s offenses as “premeditated, meticulously planned, manipulative, and highly predatory.” The judge went on to highlight that Dhankhar had set out to satisfy his sexual desires with complete disregard for his victims’ welfare.

A Pattern of Predatory Behavior

Dhankhar’s modus operandi was to post false job ads for young women looking for work. Most of his victims were Korean nationals who had traveled to Australia for work or study. The authorities disclosed that he would take the women to luxury hotels or his Sydney CBD apartment for the purpose of interviewing them, where he would drug and sexually assault them.

Investigators learned that he documented the attacks on videotape using secret cameras, a hidden video camera disguised in a clock radio being one example. He kept a spreadsheet to grade job candidates based on looks, intelligence, and vulnerability, underlining the planned and systematic method of exploiting women.

Discovery and Arrest

Dhankhar’s offenses were exposed in October 2018 after he attacked his fifth victim, who was able to report the attack to the police. An ensuing raid on his apartment uncovered date-rape drugs, video recordings of attacks, and his chilling records of victims. The evidence was incriminating, resulting in his conviction in 2023.

Judge King, in making his decision, emphasized the seriousness of the case.  He declared, “This was an egregious series of deliberate predatory behavior on five unrelated young and vulnerable women over a long period.”

The sentencing of him to 40 years in jail, with 28 years’ non-parole, by the court is a testament to the seriousness of his offenses and the threat that he was to society.

Dhankhar’s sentencing marks one of the harshest punishments for sexual offences in Australia. Authorities have urged victims of similar offences to come forward, emphasizing that justice will be served against those who exploit the vulnerable.

