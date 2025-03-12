Indian-Origin Power Players In Trump’s Cabinet: Kash Patel, Tulsi Gabbard And More

US President Donald Trump’s administration has assembled a cabinet featuring prominent figures with deep Indian ties, signaling a strengthened US-India relationship. With Kash Patel becoming the first Indian-origin FBI Director, Tulsi Gabbard leading intelligence, and several others holding key positions, Trump’s team highlights its connection to India and Hindu culture.

Indian-Americans in Trump’s Administration

Since taking office on January 20, 2025, Trump has strategically appointed individuals with Indian heritage or Hindu affiliations. Kashyap ‘Kash’ Patel’s appointment as the FBI Director marks a historic moment, as he becomes the first openly Hindu individual to hold the position.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The cabinet also includes Tulsi Gabbard as Director of National Intelligence, a well-known advocate for Hindu minorities. Other key figures include Jay Bhattacharya, Director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), and Sriram Krishnan, Senior White House Policy Advisor on Artificial Intelligence.

Kash Patel’s Viral Moment at Confirmation Hearing

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

During his confirmation hearing on January 31, Patel was seen paying respect to his parents by touching their feet, a traditional Indian gesture. He greeted them with “Jai Shri Krishna,” a phrase commonly used in Gujarat. His emotional tribute to his family went viral on social media, further cementing his cultural roots.

Patel has previously expressed strong support for the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, criticizing US media for framing the issue within Hindu nationalism rather than recognizing its historical significance.

Tulsi Gabbard’s Advocacy for Hindus

Tulsi Gabbard, the first Hindu Congresswoman in the US, has consistently championed Hindu causes. In 2021, she introduced a resolution in Congress to protect Hindu minorities in Bangladesh and condemned Pakistan’s atrocities against Hindus in 1971.

Harmeet Dhillon’s Support for Indian Farmers

Harmeet K Dhillon, a well-known Indian-American lawyer, stood in solidarity with Indian farmers protesting against the farm bill in 2020. She urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to engage with the farmers, using the hashtag #IStandWithFarmers on social media.

Sriram Krishnan’s Role in AI Policy Sparks Controversy

Sriram Krishnan, appointed as the Senior White House Policy Advisor on Artificial Intelligence (AI), has faced criticism from far-right groups in the U.S. Some Americans accused him of pushing policies that would remove green card caps, potentially allowing more foreign students to enter the U.S. and compete for American jobs. His appointment reflects the increasing involvement of Indian-origin professionals in key technology policy decisions within the White House.

Jay Bhattacharya Leads NIH as Director

Another influential Indian-origin figure in Trump’s administration is Jay Bhattacharya, a scientist and economist with roots in West Bengal, India. He currently serves as the Director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), further reinforcing the presence of Indian-origin professionals in top government roles.

Growing US-India Ties Under Trump’s Leadership

Trump’s cabinet choices demonstrate his administration’s focus on fostering stronger ties with India, both politically and culturally. With multiple key figures representing Indian values and Hindu interests, the relationship between the two nations is expected to deepen further.

ALSO READ: Who is Usha Vance? A Look at the Second Lady’s Life and Career Ahead of India Visit