After introducing articles of impeachment against US President Donald Trump, Indian-origin US Congressman Shri Thanedar called on lawmakers from both parties to take action, urging them to “stand up for this country, defend their oath, and protect the American people.”

Sharing a post on X, Thanedar wrote, “It’s time for us to take action. I call on my colleagues from both sides of the aisle to support my Articles of Impeachment, stand up for this country, defend their oath, and protect the American people. It’s never the wrong time to stand up for our Constitution.”

In this country, we have Presidents, not kings. Today, I introduced my Articles of Impeachment on the House Floor.

It's time for us to take action. I call on my colleagues from both sides of the aisle to support my Articles of Impeachment, stand up for this country, defend their oath, and protect the American people. It's never the wrong time to stand up for our Constitution.

Earlier in April, Thanedar introduced articles of impeachment against Trump, citing a sweeping abuse of power and flagrant violations of the US Constitution. “Donald Trump has already done real damage to our democracy. But defying a unanimous 9-0 Supreme Court ruling? That has to be the final straw. It’s time we impeached Donald J. Trump,” he had said.

He had said that El Salvador’s national, Kilmer Garcia, was wrongfully deported. “The court said the wrongfully deported Kilmer Garcia must be allowed to return and receive due process. Trump ignored it. He ignored the Constitution. He ignored the very checks and balances that keep our democracy intact. This isn’t an isolated incident. It’s part of a dangerous, deliberate pattern,” he said.

Citing these reasons, he said he introduced a resolution to impeach Trump, outlining seven articles of impeachment. “Article 1, obstruction of justice and abuse of executive power. From denying due process to unlawful deportations, Trump defied court orders. Article 2, taking away Congress’s power of the purse. Trump dismantled agencies and froze funds without permission from Congress”.

He had further accused Trump of international aggression. “Article 3, abuse of trade powers and international aggression. He imposed damaging tariffs and threatened military invasions of our allies,” he said.

Thanedar said that Trump cracked down on the free speech of journalists and created an unlawful office of the Department of Government Efficiency under Tesla CEO Elon Musk. “Article 4, violation of First Amendment rights. He has retaliated against journalists, attorneys, and critics for exercising their right to free speech. Article 5, creation of an unlawful office, establishing the so-called Department of Government Efficiency, DOGE, and giving Elon Musk unconstitutional power over our government and personal data,” he said.

Thanedar accused Trump of engaging in bribery and trespassing on the judiciary.

“Article 6, bribery and corruption. He has dismissed criminal cases, solicited payments from foreign governments, and coerced legal settlements for personal and political gain. Article 7, tyrannical overreach. Finally, and most importantly, he is attempting to consolidate unchecked power and erode the constitutional limits of the presidency. In this country, we have presidents, not kings. That’s not just misconduct, it’s impeachable misconduct. This isn’t leadership, it’s tyranny,” he said.