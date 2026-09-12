Indian-Origin Woman Rejected 22-Year-Old’s Marriage Proposal, He Stalked And Harassed Her Before Killing Her In California

Indian Indian-origin woman, Shalini Thakur, has been shot dead outside a restaurant in Sacramento, California. The 38-year-old woman was killed on Tuesday after being stalked and harassed for months. According to reports, the suspect, identified as Rohit, had chased her before shooting her multiple times. The authorities also mentioned that he later inflicted a self-inflicted gunshot wound during a police stop on Highway 50. This incident has raised new concerns about stalking, restraining orders and the protection available to victims despite repeated harassment.

Shalini Thakur Attacked Outside Panera Bread

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, Shalini was being dropped off at her workplace in the Arden Arcade area of Sacramento when Rohit approached her. Authorities said Shalini tried to escape after the confrontation. The suspect allegedly chased her and fired several shots.

She fell outside a Panera Bread restaurant on Howe Avenue. The suspect then allegedly fired another shot at her head at close range. Police officers arrived after receiving reports of the shooting at around 3 pm. Shalini was found unresponsive at the scene. Medics later pronounced her dead. Several witnesses provided investigators with details about the suspect and his vehicle.

Shalini Thakur Murder: Suspect Dies During Police Stop On Highway 50

Investigators entered the vehicle’s details into the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office automated licence plate reader system. Lt Amar Gandhi said officers soon obtained the vehicle’s last known location. The car was spotted minutes later travelling eastbound on Highway 50.

Police attempted to stop the vehicle. According to Gandhi, Rohit slammed on the brakes and stopped on the highway. The California Highway Patrol then closed all eastbound lanes because of the police operation.

Footage aired by KCRA Channel 3 showed several sheriff’s vehicles surrounding the car. An armoured tactical vehicle was also seen at the scene. Officers eventually broke the driver’s-side window and used a drone to inspect the vehicle.

Rohit was found slumped over in the driver’s seat with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Authorities later confirmed his death. KCRA reported that there was no indication that deputies had fired their weapons.

Months Of Stalking And Harassment Alleged

Shalini’s mother, Sudesh Kumari, said her daughter had been dealing with Rohit’s behaviour for nearly a year. According to Kumari, Rohit wanted to marry Shalini. She rejected him, partly because of their significant age difference. She also told KCRA 3 that her daughter was scared of Rohit.

The victim’s mother also recalled her final conversation with her daughter. The two spoke on the phone at 1:58 pm, less than an hour before the shooting. Shalini reportedly told her mother that she would call back within 15 minutes. She never did. Kumari later showed unanswered calls and WhatsApp messages, including “Please call me” and “I am worried about you.”

Restraining Order Failed To Stop Alleged Stalking

Court documents cited by The Sacramento Bee reportedly show that the alleged stalking began around September 2025 and became increasingly serious. Shalini reportedly knew Rohit through DoorDash pickups from her workplace. His alleged behaviour later escalated.

According to the restraining-order documents, Rohit allegedly waited outside her home for hours, deflated her vehicle’s tyres and placed an Apple AirTag under her car to track her movements.

The documents also allege that he pressured Shalini to marry him and tried to control whom she could meet. In one incident, Rohit allegedly made a copy of the key to her flat and entered while she was sleeping. Sheriff’s officials had reportedly expressed concern about his behaviour and encouraged Shalini to seek legal protection.

Suspect Allegedly Violated Restraining Order

The case could be tackled differently, and a life could be saved, as Rohit was served with the restraining order on May 19, and investigators told her he later violated it. In late July, he allegedly left grocery items outside Shalini’s home despite the order.

Now, the authorities are trying to investigate the matter, including alleged stalking and the circumstances surrounding Rohit’s death on Highway 50. The case also highlighted the dangers victims can face after repeated stalking that escalates despite legal intervention.