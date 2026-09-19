Indian Passenger Dies After In-Flight ‘Asthma Attack’: How To Deal With Medical Emergencies On A Plane

An Indian passenger has died after suffering a medical emergency during a flight, with reports indicating that he experienced an asthma attack while on board. Flight crew members and fellow passengers reportedly attempted to provide first aid and assist him, but he could not be revived.

Passenger Falls Unwell During Flight

According to reports, the passenger developed serious breathing difficulties during the flight after apparently suffering an asthma attack. Members of the cabin crew, along with fellow passengers, reportedly responded to the emergency and attempted to provide first aid. Despite the efforts to help him, the man’s condition deteriorated and he was later pronounced dead. Police were called to the airport’s international terminal at approximately 5:50 pm after receiving information that a passenger had become unwell on a flight arriving at the airport.

Police Rule Out Suspicious Circumstances

Authorities reportedly said the passenger’s death was not being treated as suspicious. Police indicated that no further action was anticipated in connection with the incident. The circumstances surrounding the passenger’s medical emergency and death are expected to be assessed as part of the standard procedures followed after an in-flight medical incident.

What Happens During an Asthma Attack?

An asthma attack occurs when the airways become inflamed and narrowed, making it harder for air to move in and out of the lungs. The condition can cause breathing difficulties that may become severe without prompt treatment. Common symptoms of an asthma attack include worsening shortness of breath, wheezing, coughing and a feeling of tightness in the chest. The incident highlights the challenges of dealing with serious medical emergencies during air travel, when access to comprehensive medical facilities is limited until an aircraft reaches the airport.

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