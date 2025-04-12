Home
Sunday, April 13, 2025
Live Tv
Indian Pharma Company Hit by Russian Missile Strike In Kyiv, Ukraine Confirms

Kusum is one of Ukraine’s largest pharmaceutical firms, owned by Indian entrepreneur Rajiv Gupta. According to a media report quoted, the company's medicines play a vital role in ensuring access to essential healthcare products across the country.

Indian Pharma Company Hit by Russian Missile Strike In Kyiv, Ukraine Confirms

Indian Pharma Company Hit by Russian Missile Strike in Kyiv, Ukraine Confirms


In a serious escalation of the ongoing conflict, Ukraine has confirmed that a Russian missile struck the warehouse of an Indian pharmaceutical company in Kyiv. The Ukrainian embassy in India has gone a step further, alleging that Russia “deliberately” targeted Indian businesses operating in Ukraine.

Pharma Giant Kusum Caught in Crossfire

“Today, a Russian missile struck the warehouse of Indian pharmaceutical company Kusum in Ukraine. While claiming ‘special friendship’ with India, Moscow deliberately targets Indian businesses – destroying medicines meant for children and the elderly,” the Ukrainian embassy said.

Kusum is one of Ukraine’s largest pharmaceutical firms, owned by Indian entrepreneur Rajiv Gupta. According to a media report quoted, the company’s medicines play a vital role in ensuring access to essential healthcare products across the country.

Interestingly, while Ukraine referred to the incident as a missile strike, sources said the damage was caused by a drone making a direct hit on the warehouse.

International Response and Conflicting Claims

Before Ukraine issued its statement, British Ambassador to Ukraine Martin Harris also confirmed the destruction of a major pharmaceutical warehouse in Kyiv. He echoed the claim that drones, not missiles, were used in the strike.

“This morning Russian drones completely destroyed a major pharmaceuticals warehouse in Kyiv, incinerating stocks of medicines needed by the elderly and children. Russia’s campaign of terror against Ukrainian civilians continues,” Mr. Harris posted on X.

He also shared an image of smoke billowing from what appeared to be a warehouse, alongside an emergency fire response team.

Broader Tensions and India’s Balancing Act

Earlier in the day, Russia’s defense ministry alleged that Ukraine had conducted five attacks on Russian energy infrastructure within 24 hours—an apparent breach of a US-mediated agreement to halt such strikes.

Both countries had agreed to avoid targeting each other’s energy facilities last month. However, mutual accusations of violations have persisted since then.

India, while calling for peace and dialogue, has remained neutral in the conflict. Despite not taking sides, India has significantly increased its crude oil imports from Russia since the conflict began in February 2022.

Due to Western sanctions and reduced European demand, Russian oil has been sold at discounted rates, making it a lucrative option for India.

Russia remains India’s top supplier of crude oil. In February alone, India imported 1.48 million barrels per day from Russia, a slight dip from 1.67 million barrels per day in January.

ALSO READ: IDF Dismantles Hamas Terror Tunnel Near Kindergarten And School In Rafah

 

