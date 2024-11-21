The 58-year-old, originally from Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, was shot dead in a brutal attack while driving in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday.

The shocking murder of Dr. Shriram Singh, a respected Indian academic and entrepreneur in the United States, has left his family and community in deep mourning. The 58-year-old, originally from Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, was shot dead in a brutal attack while driving in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday.

Dr. Shriram Singh’s Legacy in the US

Dr. Singh had lived in the United States for nearly four decades, contributing both to academia and business. He initially moved to the US in 1990 to take up a position as a professor at Atlanta Agricultural University. His dedication to education and his social charisma quickly earned him respect within his community.

After years of academic work, Dr. Singh transitioned into business, founding a series of successful ventures. He expanded his reach by partnering with businessmen of Indian (Punjab and Gujarat) and Pakistani origin, venturing into diverse sectors such as shopping malls, petrol stations, and hotels. His entrepreneurial journey was marked by rapid success, but it also attracted the envy of rivals.

Business Rivalries May Have Led to the Murder

Dr. Singh’s younger brother, Shivaji Singh, believes business competition may have played a role in his brother’s untimely death. According to Shivaji, Dr. Singh’s businesses had grown quickly, and his expanding influence in the market, especially in the US, may have led to conflicts with business rivals. These tensions could have been a motive for the attack.

As Dr. Singh’s business empire flourished, he built connections with a wide range of entrepreneurs, further increasing his visibility. His brother shared that recently, some businessmen of Pakistani origin also became involved in his ventures, which might have heightened tensions in certain circles.

A Dedicated Family Man

Beyond his professional success, Dr. Singh was known for his strong family values. His sons, Amit and Ankur Singh, have achieved great success in their respective fields. Amit is an engineer with the FBI, while Ankur is a cancer specialist in the US.

Dr. Singh’s family remembers him as a kind, social individual who stayed connected with his roots. He frequently visited his village, Tulsipur Majha, in Uttar Pradesh, where he was warmly received by villagers. In fact, he had planned to visit his hometown again in March 2025, just a few months after his tragic death.

Community Demands Justice and Safety for Family

The people of Tulsipur Majha are devastated by the loss of a beloved figure. Village head Lalji Singh expressed the community’s sorrow, calling for a thorough investigation into the murder. Villagers are also seeking protection for Dr. Singh’s family and justice for the perpetrator(s).

A Global Tragedy with Local Roots

Dr. Singh’s tragic death has not only shocked his family and friends but also highlighted the growing challenges faced by Indian professionals living abroad. His success story, marked by academic achievements and entrepreneurial ambition, came to an abrupt and violent end. As authorities work to uncover the motive behind this shocking crime, the community remains hopeful for swift justice.