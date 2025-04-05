The High Commission of India in Ottawa has expressed grief over the tragic death of an Indian national in Rockland, near Ottawa, following a stabbing incident.

High Commission of India in Ottawa, Canada tweets, “We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of an Indian national in Rockland near Ottawa, due to stabbing. Police stated a suspect has been taken into custody. We are in close contact through a local community association to… pic.twitter.com/v2muhO0nlx — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2025

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the mission said, “We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of an Indian national in Rockland near Ottawa, due to stabbing. Police has stated a suspect has been taken into custody.”

The High Commission added that it is working closely with a local community association to extend all possible assistance to the victim’s family. Further details are awaited as local authorities continue the investigation.

