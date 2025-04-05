Home
Indian Stabbed To Death In Canda, High Commission Of India In Ottawa Confirms On X

The High Commission of India in Ottawa has expressed grief over the tragic death of an Indian national in Rockland, near Ottawa, following a stabbing incident.

The High Commission of India in Ottawa has expressed grief over the tragic death of an Indian national in Rockland, near Ottawa, following a stabbing incident.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the mission said, “We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of an Indian national in Rockland near Ottawa, due to stabbing. Police has stated a suspect has been taken into custody.”

The High Commission added that it is working closely with a local community association to extend all possible assistance to the victim’s family. Further details are awaited as local authorities continue the investigation.

