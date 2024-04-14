Indian Student Fatally Shot Dead in Vancouver, Family Seeks Assistance for Repatriation

In a tragic incident, A 24-year-old Indian student, Chirag Antil, residing in South Vancouver, Canada was shot dead in a car on April 12. The local police stated that the incident was reported after the neighbors claimed that they heard gunshots late that night.

The Vancouver Police Department issued a statement revealing that Antil’s lifeless body was discovered in a vehicle on East 55th Avenue and Main Street. According to reports, the gunshots were heard at 11 PM on April 12 which alerted the other residents of the area.

“Officers were called to East 55th Avenue and Main Street around 11 pm on April 12 after residents heard the sound of gunshots. Chirag Antil, 24, was found deceased inside a vehicle in the area. No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing,” stated the police.

Expressing concern over the tragic incident, Varun Choudhary, the chief of the National Students’ Union of India’s Congress students’ wing, took to social media to appeal to the Ministry of External Affairs for assistance to Antil’s family.

“Urgent attention regarding the murder of Chirag Antil, an Indian student in Vancouver, Canada. We urge the Ministry of External Affairs to closely monitor the progress of the investigation and ensure that justice is swiftly served,” Choudhary urged, emphasizing the need for support and assistance to the grieving family.

Reports indicate that Chirag Antil’s family is seeking financial aid through the crowdfunding platform GoFundMe to facilitate the repatriation of his body to India.

Romit Antil, the victim’s brother hailing from Haryana, described Chirag as a compassionate individual, expressing shock and disbelief over the tragic turn of events.

“My brother and I had a great relationship. We used to talk every day, day and night. I spoke to him last before the accident happened. He was kind of happy, he never had any issues or fights with anyone, ever. He was an extremely polite person,” shared Romit Antil with CityNews.

Chirag Antil had come to Vancouver in September 2022 to pursue his MBA at the University of Canada West and had recently obtained his work permit.