Indian Student Shot Dead In Chicago, Went To US To Pursue MBA

A 26-year-old Indian student, Nukarapu Sai Teja, was shot and killed during a robbery in Chicago on Friday evening. The victim, a resident of Ramanagutta village in Khammam, Telangana, had been pursuing his MBA course in the United States for the past four months. He had completed his classes and was working part-time as an in-charge of a store at a local store located near a mall in Chicago.

Reports indicate that at approximately around 6:30 PM on Friday, a group of armed robbers invaded a store and asked the shop attendants to hand over cash on the premises. They proceeded to take the money without struggling. The robbers have been said to be seen shooting Sai Teja immediately after taking the cash and leaving the place. Still, he was shot dead on that spot.

Local authorities in Chicago are investigating the case, but no arrests have been made so far. The shocking news has shocked the entire Sai Teja’s hometown. His family and village are mourning over his death. His parents, who received this devastating news from the US, have now appealed to the Indian government for help in repatriating his body.

The young man, who ventured abroad to pursue his dreams for his family, has unfortunately been taken away by death in the Ramanagutta village community. The bereaved family has requested help with bringing his remains back home.

