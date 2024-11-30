Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, November 30, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Indian Student Shot Dead In Chicago, Went To US To Pursue MBA

The student had completed his classes and was working part-time as an in-charge of a store at a local store located near a mall in Chicago.

Indian Student Shot Dead In Chicago, Went To US To Pursue MBA

A 26-year-old Indian student, Nukarapu Sai Teja, was shot and killed during a robbery in Chicago on Friday evening. The victim, a resident of Ramanagutta village in Khammam, Telangana, had been pursuing his MBA course in the United States for the past four months. He had completed his classes and was working part-time as an in-charge of a store at a local store located near a mall in Chicago.

Reports indicate that at approximately around 6:30 PM on Friday, a group of armed robbers invaded a store and asked the shop attendants to hand over cash on the premises. They proceeded to take the money without struggling. The robbers have been said to be seen shooting Sai Teja immediately after taking the cash and leaving the place. Still, he was shot dead on that spot.

Local authorities in Chicago are investigating the case, but no arrests have been made so far. The shocking news has shocked the entire Sai Teja’s hometown. His family and village are mourning over his death. His parents, who received this devastating news from the US, have now appealed to the Indian government for help in repatriating his body.

The young man, who ventured abroad to pursue his dreams for his family, has unfortunately been taken away by death in the Ramanagutta village community. The bereaved family has requested help with bringing his remains back home.

ALSO READ: 11 killed, 23 Injured As State Transport Bus Overturns In Maharashtra’s Gondia

Filed under

chicago gun shot INDIAN STUDENT

Advertisement

Also Read

Harry Potter’s ‘Ron Weasley’, Actor Rupert Grint Ordered To Pay £1.8 Million In Tax After Legal Defeat

Harry Potter’s ‘Ron Weasley’, Actor Rupert Grint Ordered To Pay £1.8 Million In Tax After...

Art Teacher Dies Of Rabies: Here’s What You Need To Know About The Symptoms and Precautions

Art Teacher Dies Of Rabies: Here’s What You Need To Know About The Symptoms and...

Cyclone Fengal: Heavy Rains, Gusty Winds To Hit Tamil Nadu And Puducherry – What To Expect

Cyclone Fengal: Heavy Rains, Gusty Winds To Hit Tamil Nadu And Puducherry – What To...

Cyclone Fengal Hits Chennai: Airport Shutdown, Flooded Roads, And Free Food At Amma Canteens

Cyclone Fengal Hits Chennai: Airport Shutdown, Flooded Roads, And Free Food At Amma Canteens

Chennai Faces Severe Waterlogging: 134 Areas Affected, Subways Shut Due To Heavy Rains—CHECK IT OUT HERE

Chennai Faces Severe Waterlogging: 134 Areas Affected, Subways Shut Due To Heavy Rains—CHECK IT OUT...

Entertainment

Harry Potter’s ‘Ron Weasley’, Actor Rupert Grint Ordered To Pay £1.8 Million In Tax After Legal Defeat

Harry Potter’s ‘Ron Weasley’, Actor Rupert Grint Ordered To Pay £1.8 Million In Tax After

New York-Based Brazilian Model Luciana Curtis And family Abducted At Gun Point For 12 Hours In São Paulo

New York-Based Brazilian Model Luciana Curtis And family Abducted At Gun Point For 12 Hours

Oscar-Nominated Producer Adam Somner Passes Away at 57: Hollywood Pays Tribute

Oscar-Nominated Producer Adam Somner Passes Away at 57: Hollywood Pays Tribute

ADOR ‘Mistreated’ New Jeans? Here’s WHAT Kpop Girl Group Says Amid Split From Agency

ADOR ‘Mistreated’ New Jeans? Here’s WHAT Kpop Girl Group Says Amid Split From Agency

‘Don’t Drag My Wife’s Name…’: Raj Kundra First Statement After ED Raid

‘Don’t Drag My Wife’s Name…’: Raj Kundra First Statement After ED Raid

Advertisement

Lifestyle

What Science Says About The Cause Of Long Covid, A ‘Long Infection’

What Science Says About The Cause Of Long Covid, A ‘Long Infection’

Boots Clinique Gift Sets: Incredible Deals That Shoppers Are Rushing to Grab

Boots Clinique Gift Sets: Incredible Deals That Shoppers Are Rushing to Grab

Are These 5 ‘Thakela’ Breakfasts Dragging You Down? Find Out Now

Are These 5 ‘Thakela’ Breakfasts Dragging You Down? Find Out Now

Can Drinking 2 Cups Of Water Before Meals Help With Weight Loss? Study Reveals The Truth

Can Drinking 2 Cups Of Water Before Meals Help With Weight Loss? Study Reveals The

Why You Should Take The Stairs Instead Of Elevator, Study Finds Benefits For Your Body And Mind

Why You Should Take The Stairs Instead Of Elevator, Study Finds Benefits For Your Body

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox