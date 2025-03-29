Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, March 29, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Indian Survivor Of Mayanmar-Thailand Earthquake Shares Horrifying Experience, Watch

Indian Survivor Of Mayanmar-Thailand Earthquake Shares Horrifying Experience, Watch

A passenger arriving from Bangkok, Sanjiv Dutta, shared his harrowing experience of the recent earthquake that shook the city, causing widespread panic and disruption.

A passenger arriving from Bangkok, Sanjiv Dutta, shared his harrowing experience of the recent earthquake that shook the city, causing widespread panic and disruption.

“My bed started shaking when the earthquake hit. I woke up to find the entire building trembling. As I looked around, I saw people running in fear. I was on the seventh floor and quickly made my way down to the ground floor, where I waited for some time. The traffic was overwhelming—it took nearly five to six hours to cover just 30 kilometers,” he recalled.

Dutta shared that he had gone to Thailand from Saudi Arabia for Eid holidays. He said, “At first, I thought it was due to air pressure issues, but soon I realized the entire building was moving. When I stepped onto the balcony, I saw European tourists rushing out of the swimming pool as the water overflowed. People were running in all directions in panic,” he said.

He further explained, “My flight was originally scheduled for the 1st, but after this experience, I decided to return home early. The journey was extremely slow due to heavy traffic, taking nearly five to six hours to travel just 30 kilometers. Despite the chaos, I must say that the people there were incredibly kind and helpful.”

The earthquake caused significant distress among residents and tourists, leading to widespread traffic congestion and travel disruptions. However, the resilience and helpful nature of the locals left a lasting impression on those who experienced the disaster firsthand.

Also Read: Myanmar Earthquake: India Sends Humanitarian Aid, Adds Tents, Water Purifiers, Medicines And More

 

Filed under

Myanmar Thailand earthquake

newsx

Myanmar Earthquake Death Toll Reaches 144, About 732 Injured, Numbers Expected To Rise
newsx

Indian Survivor Of Mayanmar-Thailand Earthquake Shares Horrifying Experience, Watch
newsx

Earthquake In Afghanistan Of Magnitude 4.7 Today
newsx

Myanmar Earthquake: India Sends Humanitarian Aid, Adds Tents, Water Purifiers, Medicines And More
Controversial OnlyFans in

Bonnie Blue, Who Slept With 1,000 Men, Reveals What Her Dad Thinks Of Her Career;...
The Delhi High Court has

‘Unfair Trade Practices’: Delhi High Court Says Restaurants Can’t Enorce Service Charges
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Myanmar Earthquake Death Toll Reaches 144, About 732 Injured, Numbers Expected To Rise

Myanmar Earthquake Death Toll Reaches 144, About 732 Injured, Numbers Expected To Rise

Earthquake In Afghanistan Of Magnitude 4.7 Today

Earthquake In Afghanistan Of Magnitude 4.7 Today

Myanmar Earthquake: India Sends Humanitarian Aid, Adds Tents, Water Purifiers, Medicines And More

Myanmar Earthquake: India Sends Humanitarian Aid, Adds Tents, Water Purifiers, Medicines And More

Bonnie Blue, Who Slept With 1,000 Men, Reveals What Her Dad Thinks Of Her Career; Says ‘He Loves It’ | Watch

Bonnie Blue, Who Slept With 1,000 Men, Reveals What Her Dad Thinks Of Her Career;...

‘Unfair Trade Practices’: Delhi High Court Says Restaurants Can’t Enorce Service Charges

‘Unfair Trade Practices’: Delhi High Court Says Restaurants Can’t Enorce Service Charges

Entertainment

Bonnie Blue, Who Slept With 1,000 Men, Reveals What Her Dad Thinks Of Her Career; Says ‘He Loves It’ | Watch

Bonnie Blue, Who Slept With 1,000 Men, Reveals What Her Dad Thinks Of Her Career;

BTS’ Biggest Hits Reimagines As Lullabies Has The Army In Tears; Dynamite Lullaby Leaves Fans Wanting For More

BTS’ Biggest Hits Reimagines As Lullabies Has The Army In Tears; Dynamite Lullaby Leaves Fans

Hrithik Roshan Makes Directorial Debut With ‘Krrish 4’, Backed By Yash Raj Films

Hrithik Roshan Makes Directorial Debut With ‘Krrish 4’, Backed By Yash Raj Films

Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan Leaked Online Hours After Release – Makers Take Legal Action

Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan Leaked Online Hours After Release – Makers Take Legal Action

Shreyas Talpade Booked For Duping Villagers In A Multi-Crore Scam, Promised To Double The Money: Report

Shreyas Talpade Booked For Duping Villagers In A Multi-Crore Scam, Promised To Double The Money:

Lifestyle

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture And Heritage

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture

Made It To That Goa Trip! But Did You Know This About Goa’s History?

Made It To That Goa Trip! But Did You Know This About Goa’s History?

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok That Will Not Take Up Your Entire Day

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock