Indian Survivor Of Mayanmar-Thailand Earthquake Shares Horrifying Experience, Watch

A passenger arriving from Bangkok, Sanjiv Dutta, shared his harrowing experience of the recent earthquake that shook the city, causing widespread panic and disruption.

A passenger arriving from Bangkok, Sanjiv Dutta, shared his harrowing experience of the recent earthquake that shook the city, causing widespread panic and disruption.

“My bed started shaking when the earthquake hit. I woke up to find the entire building trembling. As I looked around, I saw people running in fear. I was on the seventh floor and quickly made my way down to the ground floor, where I waited for some time. The traffic was overwhelming—it took nearly five to six hours to cover just 30 kilometers,” he recalled.

Dutta shared that he had gone to Thailand from Saudi Arabia for Eid holidays. He said, “At first, I thought it was due to air pressure issues, but soon I realized the entire building was moving. When I stepped onto the balcony, I saw European tourists rushing out of the swimming pool as the water overflowed. People were running in all directions in panic,” he said.

#WATCH | Kolkata: Myanmar-Thailand earthquake | A passenger coming from Bangkok, Sanjiv Dutta, says, “My bed started shaking when the earthquake took place. After I woke up, I saw that the building was shaking. Later, I saw people running in panic. I came to the ground floor from… pic.twitter.com/RTLua9d96V Advertisement · Scroll to continue — ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2025

He further explained, “My flight was originally scheduled for the 1st, but after this experience, I decided to return home early. The journey was extremely slow due to heavy traffic, taking nearly five to six hours to travel just 30 kilometers. Despite the chaos, I must say that the people there were incredibly kind and helpful.”

The earthquake caused significant distress among residents and tourists, leading to widespread traffic congestion and travel disruptions. However, the resilience and helpful nature of the locals left a lasting impression on those who experienced the disaster firsthand.

Also Read: Myanmar Earthquake: India Sends Humanitarian Aid, Adds Tents, Water Purifiers, Medicines And More