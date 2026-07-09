Indian Techie Arrested in US for Killing Wife Months After Reporting Her Dead, Sent Photo of Her Body to Girlfriend

A 30-year-old Indian software engineer has been arrested in the United States for allegedly murdering his wife nearly nine months after her death. The wife was found dead at their apartment. Police claim he strangled her wife first, then staged the scene to look suspicious, and later found evidence of a long running secret relationship in India that became a key part of the investigation.

Indian Techie Arrested in US for Killing Wife

According to Bellevue Police, Avinash Narne allegedly strangled his 27-year-old wife Raajitha Sabbineni, and then tried to make her death look like an accident in October last year.

On October 27, 2025 Narne who worked as a software development engineer, called the police and said his wife was locked inside the bathroom and she was not responding.

So officers came to the spot and tried to open the bathroom door they found Raajitha lying on the floor. She was declared dead at the scene.

When police were questioning Narne, he told police that he had gone out to run some errands and returned about 40 minutes later to find his wife locked inside the bathroom.

However, investigators didn’t find any solid sign that anyone else had stepped into the apartment while he was away.

The very next day, the King County Medical Examiner’s Office said Raajitha’s death was a homicide, basically by stating that she died from strangulation, which then caused asphyxia.

What Really Happened?

During the investigation, police found that Avinash Narne had been in a secret relationship with a woman in India for several years. Even after this he entered into an arranged marriage with Raajitha Sabbineni on June 5, 2025.

According to investigators, his girlfriend even attended the wedding.

Police said both Narne and his girlfriend continued their relationship even after his marriage.

Investigators also revealed that on the day when Raajitha died, Narne called his girlfriend at least four times. He even told the police that he was trying to open the locked bathroom door. They also alleged that he sent his girlfriend a photo of his wife’s body after her death.

Officials said they also located text messages that Raajitha sent to Narne, in which she complained that the drinks he was making for her frequently tasted bitter.

On the day she died, she reportedly messaged him saying that the smoothie he prepared tasted like medicine, and even cough syrup.

Later, Narne was charged with first-degree murder on July 5, and he could get life imprisonment if he is found guilty. Right now he is in custody, with bail set at $5 million.

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