Indian Tourist Disappears In Sinkhole Collapse In Kuala Lumpur; Search Efforts Intensify

A 48-year-old woman from India went missing in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, after a pavement gave way beneath her, plunging her into a deep sinkhole on Friday. The sinkhole, measuring approximately 8 meters (26 feet) in depth, is believed to have been exacerbated by an underground water current, according to local police.

The woman, identified as a tourist from India, was walking in the Dang Wangi area of Malaysia’s capital when the pavement suddenly collapsed. Witnesses reported that she fell into the sinkhole, which then swallowed her as the ground gave way.

Local authorities, led by police chief Sulizmie Affendy Sulaiman, have since barricaded the area and deployed an excavator to remove debris from the sinkhole. Despite their efforts, no immediate trace of the missing woman has been found. Sulizmie declined to provide further details regarding the woman’s condition or the precise cause of the pavement collapse.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Rusdi Mohamad Isa indicated that the situation is complicated by a strong underground water flow, which may have carried the woman away. The search for the missing woman requires meticulous planning to avoid disrupting public infrastructure, which could potentially lead to flooding in the area. Rusdi emphasized the importance of a careful approach, stating, “We can’t act recklessly.”

The location of the sinkhole had previously experienced a soil slip last year, which was addressed at the time. Authorities have advised local businesses to close temporarily to ensure public safety as the search and recovery operations continue.

The Indian tourist had arrived in Malaysia with her husband and friends approximately two months ago for a vacation. They were scheduled to return home on Saturday, but the family’s plans have been overshadowed by this unfortunate incident.