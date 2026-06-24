Indian women Confronts Waiter Over Racist Slurs in Italy: This Is What Happend Next | Watch

A video has gone viral on social media showing a waiter at a restaurant in Italy allegedly making offensive comments about India. The waiter was forced to apologize after a group of Indian women confronted him over his derogatory remarks and abusive behavior toward Indian customers. The incident, which was captured and posted by Instagram user @khushicupcake5, has drawn severe criticism from netizens worldwide.

What Happened at the Italian Restaurant?

The viral video displays a tense exchange at an Italian eatery where a waiter, which is said to be from Bangladesh, can be heard making derogatory comments about India. Immediately following his abusive remarks, a group of women confronted him and demanded an apology. Initially, the waiter remained defiant and continued his hostile behavior throughout the exchange. However, after the police were involved, his tone quickly changed. A follow-up video captures the moment the waiter formally apologized for his behavior, stating, “I’m sorry for abusing India.”

Women Praised for Standing Their Ground

The women who confronted the waiter have received widespread praise online for refusing to tolerate the anti-India language. Many social media users commended them for their bravery and for taking a strong stand on foreign soil. While the full context leading up to the confrontation has not been independently verified, netizens have overwhelmingly supported the women’s actions.

Social Media Reactions

Since being posted, the video has garnered millions of views and thousands of comments on Instagram. The comment sections are flooded with users praising the women’s quick thinking, dignity, and courage in defending their country abroad, with many calling for the restaurant management to take strict disciplinary action against the employee.