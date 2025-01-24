Home
Saturday, January 25, 2025
Indiana Resident Arrested For TikTok Threats Against President Trump

Douglas Thrams, a 23-year-old man from Indiana, has been arrested for allegedly using TikTok to incite attacks on the government and call for the death of President Trump.

Indiana Resident Arrested For TikTok Threats Against President Trump

The Republican-controlled Senate is preparing to work overtime to approve President Donald Trump’s cabinet picks.


Douglas Thrams, a 23-year-old man from Goshen, Indiana, has been arrested for allegedly using TikTok to incite attacks on the government and call for the death of US President Donald Trump.

Thrams is currently in custody and awaiting a court appearance on Monday in South Bend federal court. He faces charges of using interstate commerce to make threats. According to FBI agent Taylor Pletz, Thrams made a series of threatening statements in his TikTok videos, including a call for Trump’s assassination. In one video, Thrams reportedly said that Trump needed to be killed “and this time don’t … miss,” referencing an assassination attempt on Trump last July in Pennsylvania. Pletz noted that Thrams was visible, audible, and identifiable in all the videos.

TikTok was initially set to be banned in the US starting Sunday, but President Trump paused the ban for 75 days to allow his new administration time to assess national security risks and explore a potential American buyer for the app. TikTok’s Chinese parent company now has just over two months to find a buyer for its US operations or face a nationwide ban. There is already competition for ownership.

Meanwhile, TikTok began restoring its services on Sunday, following President-elect Trump’s pledge to reinstate the app when he takes office on Monday. “Frankly, we have no choice. We have to save it,” Trump said at a rally ahead of his inauguration, adding that the US would pursue a joint venture to preserve the app, which is used by 170 million Americans. Hours before the rally, TikTok informed users that the app was back in the US as a result of President Trump’s efforts. Earlier, users reported that while the TikTok app had begun returning with basic services, it was unavailable for download in US app stores late on Sunday.

The arrest of Douglas Thrams highlights the serious legal consequences of making threats against public officials, especially through social media platforms. It also underscores the ongoing concerns about the use of social media for inciting violence and the challenges of regulating such content. The case will likely draw attention to the broader issues of online threats and the responsibilities of social media companies in monitoring and addressing harmful content.

As Thrams awaits his court appearance, the legal proceedings will determine the outcome of the charges against him. The case serves as a reminder of the importance of responsible use of social media and the potential repercussions of making threats online. It also raises questions about the balance between free speech and public safety in the digital age.

ALSO READ: Donald Trump Denounces Federal “Unlimited Abortion” Rights During March For Life

