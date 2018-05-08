The USCIS in its latest report highlighted that in 2016 technology professionals from India accounted for 74.2% of the total number of H-1B visas issued by the US and the next year the figure increased to 75.6 per cent. However, there has been a drop in the number of new H-1B beneficiaries from India. The figures for China, second after India in terms of the number of H-1B visas, were 9.3 and 9.4 per cent respectively for 2016 and 2017.

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) in its latest report said that Indians accounted for more than 74.2% of H-1B visas issued in 2016 and the figure increased to 75.6% in 2017. However, there has been a drop in the number of initial H-1B beneficiaries from India. In 2016, as many as 70,737 Indians received initial H-1B visas, which dropped to 67,815. The figures for China, second after India in terms of the number of H-1B visas, were 9.3 and 9.4% respectively for 2016 and 2017.

The USCIS report titled ‘Characteristics of H-1B Specialty Occupation Workers’ highlighted that Indians accounted for 185,489 visas for continuing employment, which increased to 208,608 in 2017. Continuing employment petitions refer to extensions, sequential employment and concurrent employment, which are filed by foreigners already in the U.S. Extensions are generally filed by workers intending to work beyond the three-year period up to a total of 6 years.

“The number of beneficiaries from India approved for initial employment decreased by 4.1% in fiscal 2017, while the number of beneficiaries approved for continuing employment increased by 12.5% in fiscal 2017,” the USCIS said in the report.

According to the report, the number of H-1B petitions approved for workers in computer-related occupations increased by 6.6 per cent from 237,837 in 2016 to 254,592 in 2017. The number of H-1B petitions for all other occupation groups increased by 3.4 per cent from 106,418 in 2016 to 110,009 in 2017.

H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows U.S. companies to employ foreign workers in occupations that requires technical expertise. Indian IT companies, which are among the major beneficiaries of H-1B visas, have a significant number of its employees deployed at third-party worksites.

Last month, it came as a huge blow to H-1B visa holders as Donald Trump administration planned to end allowing spouses of H-1B visa holders to work legally in the U.S. The move will end Obama-era rule which gave work permits for spouses who otherwise could not be employed.

