15 Indians Dead After Boat Capsizes Near Phu Quoc Island In Vietnam; Indian Embassy Sets Up Helplines

At least 15 people have died after a boat carrying Indian tourists overturned near Phu Quoc Island in Vietnam. According to the Indian Embassy in Hanoi, the vessel capsized while transporting the tourists. “The exact details of the incident are being ascertained as search and rescue operations are underway,” the embassy statement read.

15 Indians Died in Vietnam Boat Capsize

At least 15 people have died after a boat carrying several Indians overturned in Vietnam. According to reports, there were a total of 36 people onboard the vessel when the incident occurred. During the rescue operations, approximately 21 people were saved and shifted to a hospital for treatment. Local media reports indicate that two of the tourists remain in critical condition. Reports claim that the boat overturned shortly after leaving Hon May Rut Ngoai Island for An Thoi Port, plunging all passengers and crew members into the water.

In a tragic incident, a boat carrying several Indian tourists has capsized near Phu Quoc Island in Vietnam a few hours ago. Exact details of the incident are being ascertained as search and rescue operations by local authorities are ongoing. In order to provide information… — India in Vietnam (@AmbHanoi) July 11, 2026

Indian Embassy Opens Control Rooms

The Indian Embassy in Vietnam has said it is closely monitoring the situation and is ascertaining further details on casualties and would update soon. “As per information received from official sources, the following 32 Indian tourists were onboard the boat which capsized near Phu Quoc Island in Vietnam a few hours ago. We are ascertaining further details on casualties and would update soon,” the mission posted on X.

The Indian mission has also opened control rooms at two locations: the Consulate General of India in Ho Chi Minh City and the Embassy in Hanoi. In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), the embassy wrote:

“In a tragic incident, a boat carrying several Indian tourists capsized near Phu Quoc Island in Vietnam. Exact details of the incident are being ascertained as search and rescue operations by local authorities are ongoing.” The control room in Hanoi can be reached at the following numbers: +84 36 281 7930, +84 91 552 37 14 and +84 33 452 0414.

As per information received from official sources, the following 32 Indian tourists were onboard the boat which capsized near Phu Quoc Island in Vietnam a few hours ago. We are ascertaining further details on casualties and would update soon.@cghcm pic.twitter.com/VQYWNfIBwU — India in Vietnam (@AmbHanoi) July 11, 2026

Difficult Rescue Operations

Reports claim that the rescue operation was highly challenging as many passengers were trapped inside the vessel due to strong winds and rough seas. According to local media, Nguyen Tien Hai, a provincial official of the ruling Communist Party, stated that authorities are still confirming the exact number of survivors. Initial reports suggest that the speedboat may have overturned due to heavy winds and high waves.

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