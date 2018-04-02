A Chinese analyst on Monday claimed that India's border provocations will destroy mutual trust and undermine mutual ties between India and China. The statement by a Chinese analyst Zhao Gancheng comes two days after an Indian Army official confirmed that India has increased its deployment of troops in Arunachal Pradesh's Tibetan region. Zhao added that peace of the region will be affected if India will continue to increase its deployment along the Chinese border.

Two days after an Indian Army official confirmed that Indian has increased its deployment of troops in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tibetan region, a Chinese analyst on Monday said that India’s border provocations will destroy mutual trust and undermine mutual ties between China and India. Expressing its displeasure towards India’s action to prevent another Doklam, director of the Center for Asia-Pacific Studies at the Shanghai Institute for International Studies, Zhao Gancheng, claimed that provocation by India destroys the mutual trust between two Asian giants. Speaking over the issue to Chinese daily Global Times, he said that peace of the region will be affeceted if neighbourhood country India will continue to rise its troop deployment along the border.

Zhao added, “India’s provocations will destroy mutual trust and aggravate the delicate regional situation. The effect of mutual distrust will directly affect diplomacy, economy and cultural exchanges between two countries. In the recent days, activities of both countries have increased at the tri-junction in the easternmost town of India near the Tibet region, located around 50 km from Walong, has key geographical importance for India as it will help the second most populous country to maintain its dominance in the nearby mountain passes and other areas.

ALSO READ: Bharat Bandh LIVE Updates: Protest near Huda City Centre in Gurugram; 4 people killed in Madhya Pradesh

Days ago, ThePrint report claimed that Dragon is quietly developing a new route to South Doklam. As per Army officials, it is an attempt to tackle growing Chinese Army activities along the Indian border to strategically counter. Some reports have also suggested that India is trying to focus on dominating the snow-clad mountains at an altitude of over 17,000 feet and river passes. The Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit China’s Qingdao city to take part in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit to be held on June 9-10.

On March 25, Indian ambassador to China Gautam Bambawale said that any attempt by China to change the status quo may lead to another Doklam. He added that only candid and frank calls can prevent these kinds of incidents between India and China.

ALSO READ: SC/ST Bharat Bandh: Paswan blames Congress for politics over protests

ALSO READ: Deoband Qazi says music and dance at weddings un-Islamic; refuses to conduct nikah

For all the latest World News, download NewsX App