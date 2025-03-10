Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, March 10, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • India’s Commerce Secretary Responds To Trump’s ‘Tariff Cut’ Claim: ‘Nation Is Still Negotiating’

India’s Commerce Secretary Responds To Trump’s ‘Tariff Cut’ Claim: ‘Nation Is Still Negotiating’

India's Commerce Secretary, Sunil Barthwal, explained that the nation is still negotiating terms of trade with the United States and has not committed to tariffs, as much as US President Donald Trump has claimed.

India’s Commerce Secretary Responds To Trump’s ‘Tariff Cut’ Claim: ‘Nation Is Still Negotiating’

Trump's Tarrif Game


India’s Commerce Secretary, Sunil Barthwal, explained that the nation is still negotiating terms of trade with the United States and has not committed to tariffs, as much as US President Donald Trump has claimed. Trump’s statement recently indicated that India had agreed to reduce tariffs on the goods of America by a great extent.

Yet, Barthwal reaffirmed that India had not agreed on any such terms as yet.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Barthwal updated the Department’s Standing Committee on External Affairs on Monday regarding the developments in India’s foreign trade and policy.

He informed the committee that the United States has not officially introduced tariffs against India, as is the case with other nations like Mexico, Canada, and China. Barthwal also reassured that India would still maintain protection for areas crucial to its domestic businesses while sealing trade agreements.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Mutually advantageous trade agreements commitments

Barthwal also reaffirmed that any deals with the US would be consistent with the joint statement that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Trump signed, making them mutually advantageous for the two nations.

The Standing Committee on External Affairs, which was chaired by Congress MP Dr. Shashi Tharoor, also heard about other global issues, such as those related to China as well as regional water issues.

India’s position on China and the Brahmaputra Dam controversy

India’s Foreign Secretary, Vikram Misri, spoke to the concerns of the committee concerning China, specifically about the approval of a large dam construction project on the Brahmaputra River.

The project has been a source of concern for both India and Bangladesh. Misri explained that there was no official agreement between India and China but that India already had a water-sharing treaty with Pakistan for the river.

Talks between India and the US

This Indian clarification follows Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal’s recent trip to the United States, where he met with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

President Trump’s comments regarding India’s tariffs were a part of his overall rhetoric on global trade, where he has repeatedly threatened retaliatory tariffs against different nations since assuming office.

ALSO READ: US Condemns Brutal Attacks On Syrian Minorities As Violence Spreads Along Coast

Filed under

India US trade relations Trade Tariffs

newsx

X (Twitter) Faces Third Major Outage In A Day, Users Frustrated Worldwide—What’s Causing The Chaos?
newsx

Jyothika Stands By Suriya’s Kanguva Despite Harsh Criticism: Have Seen Bad Films Doing Commercially Well
Craig Wolfley

How Did Craig Wolfley Die? Former NFL OL Turned Broadcaster Passes Away At 66
Viral video of Pune Stude

Viral Video: Pune Students Turn Geometry Boxes Into Musical Instruments, Internet Call It ‘Wholesome Moment’
newsx

Mom Sequel Confirmed: Boney Kapoor Announces Next Installment With Khushi Kapoor, Says ‘She’s Following Sridevi’s...
newsx

Wall Street In Chaos: Is Trump’s Trade Policy Fueling A Market Crash?
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

X (Twitter) Faces Third Major Outage In A Day, Users Frustrated Worldwide—What’s Causing The Chaos?

X (Twitter) Faces Third Major Outage In A Day, Users Frustrated Worldwide—What’s Causing The Chaos?

Jyothika Stands By Suriya’s Kanguva Despite Harsh Criticism: Have Seen Bad Films Doing Commercially Well

Jyothika Stands By Suriya’s Kanguva Despite Harsh Criticism: Have Seen Bad Films Doing Commercially Well

How Did Craig Wolfley Die? Former NFL OL Turned Broadcaster Passes Away At 66

How Did Craig Wolfley Die? Former NFL OL Turned Broadcaster Passes Away At 66

Viral Video: Pune Students Turn Geometry Boxes Into Musical Instruments, Internet Call It ‘Wholesome Moment’

Viral Video: Pune Students Turn Geometry Boxes Into Musical Instruments, Internet Call It ‘Wholesome Moment’

Mom Sequel Confirmed: Boney Kapoor Announces Next Installment With Khushi Kapoor, Says ‘She’s Following Sridevi’s Footsteps’

Mom Sequel Confirmed: Boney Kapoor Announces Next Installment With Khushi Kapoor, Says ‘She’s Following Sridevi’s...

Entertainment

Jyothika Stands By Suriya’s Kanguva Despite Harsh Criticism: Have Seen Bad Films Doing Commercially Well

Jyothika Stands By Suriya’s Kanguva Despite Harsh Criticism: Have Seen Bad Films Doing Commercially Well

Mom Sequel Confirmed: Boney Kapoor Announces Next Installment With Khushi Kapoor, Says ‘She’s Following Sridevi’s Footsteps’

Mom Sequel Confirmed: Boney Kapoor Announces Next Installment With Khushi Kapoor, Says ‘She’s Following Sridevi’s

Who Is Olivia Culpo’s Husband? Actress Expecting First Baby With NFL Star Christian McCaffrey- See Heartfelt Instagram Post

Who Is Olivia Culpo’s Husband? Actress Expecting First Baby With NFL Star Christian McCaffrey- See

Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambhara Release Date Shifted To August 22? Here’s The Latest Update!

Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambhara Release Date Shifted To August 22? Here’s The Latest Update!

How Did Wheesung Die? South Korean Singer, 43, Found Dead At Home

How Did Wheesung Die? South Korean Singer, 43, Found Dead At Home

Lifestyle

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To Maldives? Keep These Tips In Mind

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women