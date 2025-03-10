India’s Commerce Secretary Responds To Trump’s ‘Tariff Cut’ Claim: ‘Nation Is Still Negotiating’

India's Commerce Secretary, Sunil Barthwal, explained that the nation is still negotiating terms of trade with the United States and has not committed to tariffs, as much as US President Donald Trump has claimed.

Yet, Barthwal reaffirmed that India had not agreed on any such terms as yet.

Barthwal updated the Department’s Standing Committee on External Affairs on Monday regarding the developments in India’s foreign trade and policy.

He informed the committee that the United States has not officially introduced tariffs against India, as is the case with other nations like Mexico, Canada, and China. Barthwal also reassured that India would still maintain protection for areas crucial to its domestic businesses while sealing trade agreements.

Mutually advantageous trade agreements commitments

Barthwal also reaffirmed that any deals with the US would be consistent with the joint statement that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Trump signed, making them mutually advantageous for the two nations.

The Standing Committee on External Affairs, which was chaired by Congress MP Dr. Shashi Tharoor, also heard about other global issues, such as those related to China as well as regional water issues.

India’s position on China and the Brahmaputra Dam controversy

India’s Foreign Secretary, Vikram Misri, spoke to the concerns of the committee concerning China, specifically about the approval of a large dam construction project on the Brahmaputra River.

The project has been a source of concern for both India and Bangladesh. Misri explained that there was no official agreement between India and China but that India already had a water-sharing treaty with Pakistan for the river.

Talks between India and the US

This Indian clarification follows Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal’s recent trip to the United States, where he met with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

President Trump’s comments regarding India’s tariffs were a part of his overall rhetoric on global trade, where he has repeatedly threatened retaliatory tariffs against different nations since assuming office.

