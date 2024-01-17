Smriti Irani: India's G20 Presidency Elevates Gender Issues, Not on the Sidelines

Union Minister Smriti Irani highlighted India’s commitment to addressing gender issues and fostering policy actions during the G20 summit in New Delhi. Emphasizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision, Irani stated that India ensured gender discussions took center stage, moving beyond civil society actions. Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Irani also showcased India’s technological prowess, including the COVID-19 response with the launch of the CoWIN app.

Representing the Confederation of Indian Industry, Irani emphasized India’s global role in women’s health, education, and technology services. She underscored India’s contributions through digital platforms, including CoWIN, the largest nutrition program, and various engagement platforms.

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, also highlighted India’s strides in green energy transition and net-zero targets during an engaging conversation at Davos. Recognizing India as a growth engine, Puri credited PM Modi’s leadership for the transformative impact of initiatives like PM Ujjwala, Swachh Bharat, and others on social and financial inclusion.

Puri stressed India’s position as the world’s third-largest energy consumer, oil and LPG consumer, LNG importer, refiner, and the fourth-largest automobile market. He noted that India’s resilience in the energy sector is providing innovative solutions to global challenges, positioning the country as a key player on the world stage.

As the 54th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum unfolds in Davos, leaders globally are converging to discuss the overarching theme of “Rebuilding Trust.” Distinguished speakers, including President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and U.N. national security advisor Jake Sullivan, contribute to shaping discussions on trust and cooperation in a rapidly evolving world.