India’s Global Anti-Terror Diplomacy Signals Shift in Doctrine, Says US Researcher | Exclusive

Joe Adams George, researcher lead at the Middle East Forum, while speaking in an exclusive conversation with NewsX, has shared insights on India’s evolving counter-terrorism approach, the UN’s perceived shortcomings, and the global response to state-sponsored terrorism. Excerpts:

India’s Global Outreach Marks Doctrinal Shift

India’s decision to dispatch delegations to 32 countries to build a united front against terrorism is being seen as a bold diplomatic initiative. Joe Adams George characterised it as “an ambitious plan” in response to a long history of cross-border terror. “India has had enough… especially after what happened in Mumbai in 2008 or the attacks carried out against the Indian army a few years ago,” George said, adding, “India has made it very clear… that the next time Pakistan does something, pulls a stunt like this, they’re definitely going to be facing music.”

A Doctrine ‘Mirroring Israel’s Strategy’

India’s stance that any terror attack will now be treated as an act of war signifies a fundamental shift in its counterterrorism doctrine. George compared this with Israel’s response to Hamas following the October 7, 2023, attacks. “This is a significant toughening of India’s counterterrorism doctrine… drawing a clear red line on Pakistan-based terror groups,” George stressed. “India sees Pakistan no differently from Hamas—even though it’s a state actor.”

UN’s Role ‘is Symbolic, Not Substantive’

On India’s push for a UN resolution to define terrorism, George expressed strong skepticism about the effectiveness of the United Nations. “I’m not convinced about the role the UN could play. It has remained in the background,” he noted. “In fact, the UN has been found to have aided and abetted terrorism—its own agency, UNRWA, used funds to radicalise Palestinian children to hate Israel,” George claimed, while adding that any efforts through the UN might be “largely very cosmetic” and ineffective in practice.

UN’s Inaction on State Sponsors of Terrorism

Responding to a question on the issue of state-sponsored terrorism, George emphasised the need for international institutions to take firm action—though he remained doubtful about the UN’s ability to deliver. “It’s time to recognize state actors like Pakistan and Iran. The UN has done very little on that front… It has been largely ineffective in managing global security,” George told NewsX as he advocated for New Delhi to pursue bilateral or multilateral cooperation with like-minded nations.

Strengthening FATF and Multilateral Measures

George also addressed the need to make the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) more potent in combating terror financing. He pointed out the evolving nature of terrorism and called for broader cooperation. “Terrorism has shifted from large-scale organized attacks to decentralized ones. Radicalized youth, often online, are spreading terror across geographies—from South Asia to Europe,” he said.

“We need increased multilateral cooperation by India with other like-minded countries like the US. Islamic extremism remains one of the biggest global security threats,” he underlined while also urging stronger laws on money laundering and stricter oversight of Islamic charities in the West.

Does the West Truly Understand India’s Position?

In light of India’s targetted strikes on Pakistan-based terror camps, George insisted that while the U.S. recognizes India’s position, geopolitical constraints limit Washington’s support. “The global security environment is extremely fragile… The last thing the Americans need is an all-out war between Pakistan and India, potentially drawing in China,” George explained.\

Double Standards in Global Response to Terrorism

Perhaps George’s most scathing critique was reserved for what he called the West’s “double standards” in dealing with terrorism when it doesn’t occur within their borders. “If Pakistani terrorists blew up public infrastructure in the US or UK, the response would be very different,” he argued.

“Because this is India that was the victim, the West doesn’t really care. If it happened within their borders, you wouldn’t see talks of ceasefire.”

George concluded that it’s time for the West to “change the way it views terrorism in other countries, especially when it happens to allies like India.”

