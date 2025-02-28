Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Saturday, March 1, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • World»
  • ‘India’s Leadership Has Delivered The World’s Fastest Economic Growth’: Former PM Of Australia Tony Abbott

‘India’s Leadership Has Delivered The World’s Fastest Economic Growth’: Former PM Of Australia Tony Abbott

The 28th Prime Minister of Australia, Tony Abbott, talked about the Russia-Ukraine and Gaza wars. Sharing his views, the keynote speaker, Abbott, said, "The Ukraine war might soon end with Russian aggression rewarded. The Gaza war could soon peter out with Hamas, the terrorist group intact."

‘India’s Leadership Has Delivered The World’s Fastest Economic Growth’: Former PM Of Australia Tony Abbott

Tony Abbott


The 28th Prime Minister of Australia, Tony Abbott, talked about the Russia-Ukraine and Gaza wars. Sharing his views, the keynote speaker, Abbott, said, “The Ukraine war might soon end with Russian aggression rewarded. The Gaza war could soon peter out with Hamas, the terrorist group intact.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

‘India’s Leadership Has Delivered The World’s Fastest Economic Growth’: Tony Abbott

Tony Abbott said, “China, as India is only too well aware, is constantly ratcheting up its belligerence, particularly against practically independent, free, and democratic Taiwan, China, Russia, and Iran. Communist, militarist, and Islamist dictatorships are in an alliance of convenience against free countries that have rarely been as divided and confused.”

Furthermore, he added, “Quite apart from the massive loss of life, the ramifications of the Ukraine war have included much higher global energy prices and food shortages. In a warning of how quickly even the best of times can change under leaders more set on world power than their people’s well-being. Leadership matters. And here, India’s leadership has delivered the world’s fastest economic growth, with rural India finally enjoying clean water, proper sanitation, reliable electricity, and connectivity.”

‘India is gaining mass transit systems’, says Tony Abbott

Former Australian PM Tony Abbott, “While urban India is gaining mass transit systems, motorways, and an economic takeoff that’s more soundly based than China’s facts thanks to democratic legitimacy and government under the rule of law. But the question I want to address is the one posed earlier to Prime Minister Harper is now Trump’s ascendancy going to do more good than harm? No new president has had more impact in his opening few weeks.”

“Domestically, he’s reversed the so-called green transition and stopped the policy preoccupation with climate change. He’s ended the woke fixations of American boardrooms, including hiring practices based on immutable characteristics rather than character and talent; he’s declared there’s only two genders. He’s tasked the world’s greatest industrialist with making government more efficient, and he’s ended the chaos in America’s borders by the shock and awe tactic of threatening a 25% tariff,” added Abbott.

NXT Conclave: What It Is About?

As nations navigate complex economic landscapes, rapid technological advancements, and the urgency of sustainability, NXT Conclave 2025 served as a catalyst for action. Designed to accelerate innovation, influence global policymaking, and foster strategic collaborations, NXT plays a defining role in shaping the future of industries, economies, and societies.

With exclusive leadership roundtables, NXT brought together the brightest minds to forge partnerships that drive sustainable growth, technological advancement, and geopolitical stability.

The inaugural NXT Conclave 2025 will bring together some of the most influential global leaders, with Hon’ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi as the Chief Guest, reaffirming India’s leadership in global governance and innovation.

Watch the whole session here:

ALSO READ: ‘Space Story Of India Is Going To Be Case Study Soon’: Union Minister Jitendra Singh On Indian Space Industry| NXT Conclave

Filed under

NXT NXT Conclave 2025

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Is The US-Ukraine Mineral Deal At Risk? Trump Accuses Zelenskyy Of Failing To Show Gratitude

Is The US-Ukraine Mineral Deal At Risk? Trump Accuses Zelenskyy Of Failing To Show Gratitude

Trump, Zelenskyy Lock Horns At Oval Meeting; JD Vance Chimes In

Trump, Zelenskyy Lock Horns At Oval Meeting; JD Vance Chimes In

Uttarakhand Avalanche:33 Rescued, Over 24 Still Trapped Under Snow; Rescue Operations Underway

Uttarakhand Avalanche:33 Rescued, Over 24 Still Trapped Under Snow; Rescue Operations Underway

What Led To Microsoft’s Decision To Close Skype After Two Decades ?

What Led To Microsoft’s Decision To Close Skype After Two Decades ?

Ukraine-Russia War To Climate Change, AI & Trade Tariffs: Former Australian PM Tony Abbott In Exclusive Q&A With Amitabh Kant At NXT Conclave

Ukraine-Russia War To Climate Change, AI & Trade Tariffs: Former Australian PM Tony Abbott In...

Entertainment

How Did Uttam Mohanty Die? Veteran Odia Actor Was Air Lifted To Delhi Before Passing Away At 66

How Did Uttam Mohanty Die? Veteran Odia Actor Was Air Lifted To Delhi Before Passing

What Was Gene Hackman’s Net Worth? Oscar-Winning Actor Had A Lavish 25-Acre Estate In California

What Was Gene Hackman’s Net Worth? Oscar-Winning Actor Had A Lavish 25-Acre Estate In California

Anil Kapoor Pays Tribute To Legendary Oscar-Winning Actor Gene Hackman

Anil Kapoor Pays Tribute To Legendary Oscar-Winning Actor Gene Hackman

‘Tiger’ To ‘Dabangg’: Salman Khan’s Top 6 Action-Packed Movies To Watch Before ‘Sikandar’

‘Tiger’ To ‘Dabangg’: Salman Khan’s Top 6 Action-Packed Movies To Watch Before ‘Sikandar’

SS Rajamouli Gets Accused By A Longtime Friend For Emotionally Tormenting Him Over A Woman- Deets Inside!

SS Rajamouli Gets Accused By A Longtime Friend For Emotionally Tormenting Him Over A Woman-

Lifestyle

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard