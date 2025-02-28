The 28th Prime Minister of Australia, Tony Abbott, talked about the Russia-Ukraine and Gaza wars. Sharing his views, the keynote speaker, Abbott, said, "The Ukraine war might soon end with Russian aggression rewarded. The Gaza war could soon peter out with Hamas, the terrorist group intact."

The 28th Prime Minister of Australia, Tony Abbott, talked about the Russia-Ukraine and Gaza wars. Sharing his views, the keynote speaker, Abbott, said, “The Ukraine war might soon end with Russian aggression rewarded. The Gaza war could soon peter out with Hamas, the terrorist group intact.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

‘India’s Leadership Has Delivered The World’s Fastest Economic Growth’: Tony Abbott

Tony Abbott said, “China, as India is only too well aware, is constantly ratcheting up its belligerence, particularly against practically independent, free, and democratic Taiwan, China, Russia, and Iran. Communist, militarist, and Islamist dictatorships are in an alliance of convenience against free countries that have rarely been as divided and confused.”

#NXTConclave2025 | Hon. Anthony J. Abbott, former Prime Minister of Australia, shares his insights on global leadership, economic policies, and the future of international relations. In this exclusive discussion, he reflects on key challenges and opportunities shaping the world… pic.twitter.com/5BQ1geYPHH Advertisement · Scroll to continue — NewsX World (@NewsX) February 28, 2025

Furthermore, he added, “Quite apart from the massive loss of life, the ramifications of the Ukraine war have included much higher global energy prices and food shortages. In a warning of how quickly even the best of times can change under leaders more set on world power than their people’s well-being. Leadership matters. And here, India’s leadership has delivered the world’s fastest economic growth, with rural India finally enjoying clean water, proper sanitation, reliable electricity, and connectivity.”

‘India is gaining mass transit systems’, says Tony Abbott

Former Australian PM Tony Abbott, “While urban India is gaining mass transit systems, motorways, and an economic takeoff that’s more soundly based than China’s facts thanks to democratic legitimacy and government under the rule of law. But the question I want to address is the one posed earlier to Prime Minister Harper is now Trump’s ascendancy going to do more good than harm? No new president has had more impact in his opening few weeks.”

“Domestically, he’s reversed the so-called green transition and stopped the policy preoccupation with climate change. He’s ended the woke fixations of American boardrooms, including hiring practices based on immutable characteristics rather than character and talent; he’s declared there’s only two genders. He’s tasked the world’s greatest industrialist with making government more efficient, and he’s ended the chaos in America’s borders by the shock and awe tactic of threatening a 25% tariff,” added Abbott.

NXT Conclave: What It Is About?

As nations navigate complex economic landscapes, rapid technological advancements, and the urgency of sustainability, NXT Conclave 2025 served as a catalyst for action. Designed to accelerate innovation, influence global policymaking, and foster strategic collaborations, NXT plays a defining role in shaping the future of industries, economies, and societies.

With exclusive leadership roundtables, NXT brought together the brightest minds to forge partnerships that drive sustainable growth, technological advancement, and geopolitical stability.

The inaugural NXT Conclave 2025 will bring together some of the most influential global leaders, with Hon’ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi as the Chief Guest, reaffirming India’s leadership in global governance and innovation.

Watch the whole session here:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

ALSO READ: ‘Space Story Of India Is Going To Be Case Study Soon’: Union Minister Jitendra Singh On Indian Space Industry| NXT Conclave