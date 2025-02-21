India’s MEA Responds To Trump’s $21 Million USAID Claim On Voter Turnout, Calls It ‘Deeply Troubling’

Trump’s Controversial Claims

The controversy began when Trump, speaking at the FII Priority Summit in Miami, questioned why the US government was allocating such a significant amount of taxpayer money, $21 million, to support voter turnout in India. He expressed skepticism about the motives behind the funding, suggesting that it might be part of a scheme to influence the results of India’s elections.

Trump said, “Why do we need to spend $21 million on voter turnout in India? I guess they were trying to get somebody else elected. We’ve got to tell the Indian Government… this is a total breakthrough.” He further called it a “kickback scheme” during his address to the Republican Governors Association, claiming that the money would be redirected to people who would benefit from it personally.

He added, “Can you imagine all that money going to India? I wonder what they think when they get it. It’s a kickback scheme. It’s not like they spend it. They kick it back to the people that I would say in many cases.”

His remarks echoed a larger concern that the US was exerting undue influence over India’s internal matters, a claim that struck a nerve in India’s political circles.

MEA’s Response

In response to Trump’s allegations, Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, expressed India’s concerns. He described the claims as “deeply troubling” and confirmed that Indian authorities were investigating the matter. Jaiswal emphasized that foreign interference in India’s internal affairs, particularly in the electoral process, was a serious concern. However, he refrained from making any premature statements, noting that the relevant agencies were thoroughly looking into the issue.

“We have seen information that has been put out by the US administration regarding certain USAID activities and funding. These are obviously very deeply troubling. This has led to concerns about foreign interference in India’s internal affairs,” Jaiswal stated. “Relevant departments and agencies are looking into this matter. It would be premature to make a public comment at this stage, so relevant authorities are looking into, and hopefully, we can come up with an update on that subsequently.”

The Alleged USAID Funding for Voter Turnout

Trump’s claims specifically centered around the USAID’s alleged $21 million funding aimed at increasing voter turnout in India’s upcoming 2024 elections. These funds were reportedly intended to support electoral engagement efforts. However, the controversy surrounding the funding deepened after the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), under Elon Musk’s leadership, announced that the funds for voter turnout in India had been canceled. The cancellation came after DOGE reviewed a list of foreign assistance programs deemed unnecessary or excessive.

On February 16, DOGE officially revealed that the $21 million allocated for India’s voter turnout had been pulled back, alongside other international assistance programs, including $29 million for political landscape strengthening in Bangladesh and $20 million to promote fiscal federalism in Nepal.

Political Repercussions in India

The claims made by Trump have ignited a political firestorm in India, with various political factions quickly weighing in. Amit Malviya, head of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) IT cell, alleged that the $21 million was being used to support “deep-state assets” in India, individuals working to deflect such revelations and maintain influence within the country. His statement suggested that this funding was not just aimed at influencing voter turnout but was part of a larger, more covert operation.

Malviya said, “A day after US President Donald Trump spoke about $21 million being sent to India for voter turnout, he has reiterated the charge. And no, he is not confusing it with the $29 million funneled into Bangladesh. This time, he has also mentioned kickbacks. Essentially, this money is also used to sustain deep-state assets who work to defend and deflect such revelations. We are now witnessing the same pattern unfold in India.”

On the other hand, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera sharply criticized the Modi government for allegedly allowing such foreign funds to flow into India, questioning the government’s response to the issue. Khera remarked, “For the past week, a story has been running that USAID gave $21 million to destabilize the Narendra Modi government. If despite having so many security agencies, Modi government allowed 21 million dollars to enter India, then it is a matter of shame. At the same time, when Modi government was asked a question about this, they said that this money came in 2012 during the UPA regime. In such a situation, did BJP win in 2014 with this money?”

Trump’s remarks about India’s trade policies also add context to the situation. During his comments, he remarked, “Why are we giving $21 million to India? They got a lot more money. They are one of the highest taxing countries in the world in terms of us; we can hardly get in there because their tariffs are so high. I have a lot of respect for India and their Prime Minister, but giving $21 million for voter turnout? In India? What about voter turnout here?”

