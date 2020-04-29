Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently thanked the Canadian Prime Minister for his support for Indian citizens and especially Indian students. He further assured Canadian counterpart that India's pharma capabilities will remain available for assisting the entire world.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday conveyed his assurance to his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau that India’s productive capabilities in the pharmaceutical sector would remain available for assisting the citizens of the world, including those of Canada. The assurance came during a telephonic conversation between the two leaders, where they talked about the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

“Prime Minister spoke on phone today with Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada. The two leaders discussed the prevailing global situation regarding the COVID-19 pandemic,” a release from the PMO said.Both the leaders agreed on the importance of “global solidarity and coordination, the maintenance of supply chains, and collaborative research activities.” “Prime Minister thanked the Canadian Prime Minister for the assistance and support extended to the Indian citizens present in Canada, especially Indian students,” the statement said.

On his part, Trudeau “appreciated” the support provided by the Indian government for Canadian citizens in India. “Prime Minister conveyed the assurance that India’s productive capabilities in the pharmaceutical sector would remain available for assisting the citizens of the world, including those of Canada, to the best of India’s abilities,” the statement said.

Also Read: Coronavirus: Delhi-based CRPF Battalion becomes epicentre of COVID-19 cases, reports 47 cases with one death

Had a warm exchange with PM @JustinTrudeau. Thanked him for looking after Indian citizens in Canada in these difficult times. Collaboration and partnership between India and Canada is vital to fighting the pandemic including through medical research and supply chain management. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 28, 2020

“The two leaders agreed that the partnership between India and Canada could contribute meaningfully to the global effort to fight the pandemic, especially through collaboration in research and technology aimed at finding a vaccine or therapeutic solutions to COVID-19,” it added. In a tweet earlier, Modi said collaboration between two countries is vital to fighting the coronavirus pandemic. “Had a warm exchange with PM @JustinTrudeau. Thanked him for looking after Indian citizens in Canada during these difficult times. Collaboration and partnership between India and Canada is vital to fighting the pandemic including through medical research and supply chain management,” the Prime Minister wrote on Twitter.

India’s total coronavirus cases stand at 29,974, including 22,010 active cases, 7,027 cured/discharged/migrated and 937 deaths, according to the Union Ministry of Family and Health Welfare. Meanwhile, Canada has reported over 49,000 coronavirus cases and more than 2,700 deaths.

For all the latest World News, download NewsX App