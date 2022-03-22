Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had reiterated the need to return to a path of dialogue and diplomacy.

As India continues to urge Russia and Ukraine to exercise maximum restraint and successfully evacuate Indian as well as foreign nationals from war-torn Ukraine, US President Joe Biden took a jibe at India and said that India has been somewhat shaky on western sanctions punishing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Biden, who was speaking at the Business Roundtable’s CEO Quarterly Meeting on Monday, stated that the US allies have had a unified response in isolating Russian president Putin. He added that except India, the other Quad countries, including Japan and Australia, have been extremely strong in dealing with Putin’s aggression. Biden also expressed that Putin didn’t anticipate how NATO and western allies would have a unified global response to his invasion of Ukraine.

On the other hand, Joe Biden commented on India and US’s trade relations and called it an exception among America’s major allies.

While all other Quad countries have slapped tough sanctions on Russia, India has abstained from muddling into global politics and called for an immediate cessation of violence.

Meanwhile, the Russia Ukraine war has entered day 27 today. Despite four rounds of peace talks, no resolution in sight. In a latest, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has slammed NATO and claimed that NATO countries are afraid of Russia. He further appealed to the people of Ukraine to do anything to protect their country.