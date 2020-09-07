BJP leader Ram Madhav on Monday paid tribute to the deceased Special Frontier Force (SFF) commando Nyima Tenzin. SFF Coy Ldr Nyima Tenzin was a Tibetan who laid down his life protecting the borders in Ladakh.

BJP leader Ram Madhav on Monday paid tribute to the deceased Special Frontier Force (SFF) commando Nyima Tenzin. Madhav tweeted that he attended the funeral of SFF Coy Ldr Nyima Tenzin, a Tibetan who laid down his life protecting the borders in Ladakh and laid a wreath as a tribute.

He added that let the sacrifices of such valiant soldiers bring peace along the Indo-Tibetan border. He further wrote that peace along the Indo-Tibetan border would be the real tribute to all the martyrs.

India and China are engaged in a standoff since April-May over the transgressions by the Chinese Army in multiple areas including Finger area, Galwan valley, Hot springs and Kongrung Nala. The situation worsened after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in violent clashes with Chinese troops in Galwan valley in June.

#WATCH People raise 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' chants at the funeral of Special Frontier Force Commando Nyima Tenzin in Devachan, Leh today. He had lost his life in an anti-personnel mine blast near the Line of Actual Control in the last week of August pic.twitter.com/K37bvawvdw — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2020

A little more than a week ago the India-China border talks hit a roadblock. Despite several rounds of talks at different levels, nothing substantive was achieved, other than a partial disengagement at the three friction points at Galwan valley, Gogra-Hot Springs and Pangong Tso in eastern Ladakh.

While diplomatic efforts to defuse the crisis continued, once again in a pre-meditated and deliberate action, Chinese troops moved stealthily to occupy two strategically important hill features in the Pangong Tso area. Indian troops reacted swiftly, reportedly halted ingress and secured tactically advantageous positions in the south banks of the Pangong Tso and in features overlooking the vital road link to Spangur Tso.

