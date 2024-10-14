Indigenous Groups in Brazil Demand Consultation on Carbon Credit Deals

Indigenous organizations in Brazil's Para State have criticized the government for entering into an agreement with MNCs without consultation.

Indigenous organizations in Brazil’s Para state have publicly criticized the government for entering into an agreement with multinational companies without proper consultation. This deal, valued at $180 million, is intended to sell carbon offset credits as part of efforts to conserve the Amazon rainforest, a crucial ecosystem for global climate stability.

The Controversial Agreement

Last month, major companies, including Amazon.com Inc. and others, agreed to purchase carbon credits through the LEAF Coalition, an initiative designed to support conservation efforts and combat climate change. The LEAF Coalition was established in 2021 with backing from various corporations and governments, including the United States and the United Kingdom.

Para Governor Helder Barbalho announced the agreement, asserting that it involved participation from Indigenous peoples and traditional communities. However, this claim has been met with significant pushback from local organizations.

Indigenous Voices Ignored

On Tuesday, 38 Indigenous and community organizations from Para signed a public letter denouncing the government’s actions, stating that decisions affecting their lands and communities were made without their input. “It is unacceptable for the government of Para to take decisions without consulting traditional communities, who are the greatest protectors of the forests while also being the most impacted by the lack of effective climate adaptation policies,” the letter stated. The signatories emphasized that “forest peoples must be heard and consulted. Our territories are not for sale.”

Alessandra Korap Munduruku, a prominent tribal leader and the principal author of the letter, expressed deep concern over the involvement of U.S.-based companies like Amazon and the Walmart Foundation in the carbon credit transaction. “Our priority is the eviction of invaders on our reservation lands that are threatened by miners and a grain railway,” she told Reuters. “Our leaders were never consulted on the carbon credits. We are being sold like goods.”

Lack of Response from Officials

Despite the uproar, the governor’s office has not responded to requests for comment regarding the criticisms raised by Indigenous groups. This silence raises questions about the government’s commitment to genuinely engaging with local communities that have historically played a vital role in forest conservation.

Korap Munduruku is not only a tribal leader but also an Indigenous teacher who was awarded the prestigious Goldman Environmental Prize in 2023 for her efforts to advocate for the rights of the Munduruku people against mining encroachments on their lands.

Significance of the LEAF Deal

The LEAF agreement marks the initiative’s first deal in the Amazon, the world’s largest rainforest, known for its critical role in absorbing greenhouse gases. The deal aims to facilitate the purchase of up to 12 million tons of carbon credits by reducing deforestation in Para from 2023 to 2026. Announced during New York Climate Week on September 24, each carbon credit corresponds to a reduction of one metric ton of carbon emissions.

These credits are classified as jurisdictional, meaning that the state of Para is compensated for reducing deforestation across the entire region, including on public lands such as reservations.

Governor Barbalho has stated that the state would retain only the portion of the sales’ proceeds necessary for its efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, with the remainder earmarked for Indigenous peoples, traditional communities, and family farms.