Indo-Canadian Niki Sharma Appointed Deputy Premier Of British Columbia

Indo-Canadian Niki Sharma has been elevated to the position of Deputy Premier of British Columbia (BC), while retaining her portfolio as Attorney-General, a role she held in the previous government.

Indo-Canadian Niki Sharma has been elevated to the position of Deputy Premier of British Columbia (BC), while retaining her portfolio as Attorney-General, a role she held in the previous government. This appointment makes Sharma the first Indo-Canadian to hold the Deputy Premier position in the province.

New Provincial Cabinet Announced

BC Premier David Eby unveiled the new provincial Cabinet on Monday, highlighting a team that reflects the province’s diversity. The Cabinet includes 23 Ministers, four Ministers of State, and 14 Parliamentary Secretaries, with more women than men in ministerial roles.

Eby stated, “This experienced and capable team will be focused on addressing the priority issues we heard loud and clear from British Columbians. We’re honoured to have been given the opportunity to tackle these serious challenges.”

Indo-Canadians in Key Roles

In addition to Sharma’s elevation, other Indo-Canadians have been appointed to prominent positions:

Ravi Parmar : Minister for Forests

: Minister for Forests Jagrup Brar : Minister for Mining and Critical Minerals

: Minister for Mining and Critical Minerals Ravi Kahlon: Minister for Housing and Municipal Affairs

Furthermore, Raj Chauhan is expected to continue as Speaker of the provincial legislature.

Parliamentary Secretaries from Indo-Canadian Community

Three Indo-Canadians have been named Parliamentary Secretaries:

Jessie Sunner : Anti-Racism Initiatives

: Anti-Racism Initiatives Harwinder Sandhu : Agriculture

: Agriculture Sunita Dhir: International Credentials

Representation in the BC Legislative Assembly

A total of 14 Indo-Canadians were elected to the BC Legislative Assembly in the recent election held on October 19.

Trailblazing Achievements by Niki Sharma

Sharma, of Hindu heritage, was the first woman of colour to be appointed as Attorney-General of BC. Her elevation to Deputy Premier is another historic milestone. BC has previously had an Indo-Canadian Premier, Ujjal Dosanjh, who led the province from 2000 to 2001.

This reshuffled Cabinet underscores BC’s commitment to diversity and inclusivity, setting a strong example in leadership.

Read More : UAE Could Use AI To Increase Cloud Seeding To Combat Water Scarcity