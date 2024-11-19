Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, November 19, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Indo-Canadian Niki Sharma Appointed Deputy Premier Of British Columbia

Indo-Canadian Niki Sharma has been elevated to the position of Deputy Premier of British Columbia (BC), while retaining her portfolio as Attorney-General, a role she held in the previous government.

Indo-Canadian Niki Sharma Appointed Deputy Premier Of British Columbia

Indo-Canadian Niki Sharma has been elevated to the position of Deputy Premier of British Columbia (BC), while retaining her portfolio as Attorney-General, a role she held in the previous government. This appointment makes Sharma the first Indo-Canadian to hold the Deputy Premier position in the province.

New Provincial Cabinet Announced

BC Premier David Eby unveiled the new provincial Cabinet on Monday, highlighting a team that reflects the province’s diversity. The Cabinet includes 23 Ministers, four Ministers of State, and 14 Parliamentary Secretaries, with more women than men in ministerial roles.

Eby stated, “This experienced and capable team will be focused on addressing the priority issues we heard loud and clear from British Columbians. We’re honoured to have been given the opportunity to tackle these serious challenges.”

Indo-Canadians in Key Roles

In addition to Sharma’s elevation, other Indo-Canadians have been appointed to prominent positions:

  • Ravi Parmar: Minister for Forests
  • Jagrup Brar: Minister for Mining and Critical Minerals
  • Ravi Kahlon: Minister for Housing and Municipal Affairs

Furthermore, Raj Chauhan is expected to continue as Speaker of the provincial legislature.

Parliamentary Secretaries from Indo-Canadian Community

Three Indo-Canadians have been named Parliamentary Secretaries:

  • Jessie Sunner: Anti-Racism Initiatives
  • Harwinder Sandhu: Agriculture
  • Sunita Dhir: International Credentials

Representation in the BC Legislative Assembly

A total of 14 Indo-Canadians were elected to the BC Legislative Assembly in the recent election held on October 19.

Trailblazing Achievements by Niki Sharma

Sharma, of Hindu heritage, was the first woman of colour to be appointed as Attorney-General of BC. Her elevation to Deputy Premier is another historic milestone. BC has previously had an Indo-Canadian Premier, Ujjal Dosanjh, who led the province from 2000 to 2001.

This reshuffled Cabinet underscores BC’s commitment to diversity and inclusivity, setting a strong example in leadership.

Read More : UAE Could Use AI To Increase Cloud Seeding To Combat Water Scarcity

Filed under

Canada Indo-Canadians Niki Sharma
Advertisement

Also Read

International Men’s Day 2024: Celebrating Positive Male Role Models & Mental Health Awarenes

International Men’s Day 2024: Celebrating Positive Male Role Models & Mental Health Awarenes

Why Is The World Celebrating Men? Happy International Men’s Day

Why Is The World Celebrating Men? Happy International Men’s Day

Supreme Court Orders Bail For Malayalam Actor Siddique In Rape Case

Supreme Court Orders Bail For Malayalam Actor Siddique In Rape Case

Who Is Mojtaba Khamenei Set To Be Iran’s Next Supreme Leader After Ayatollah Khamenei?

Who Is Mojtaba Khamenei Set To Be Iran’s Next Supreme Leader After Ayatollah Khamenei?

BJP Launches Attack At AAP With ‘AAP-AT-KAAL’ Questions ‘Is This What You Wanted Delhi?’

BJP Launches Attack At AAP With ‘AAP-AT-KAAL’ Questions ‘Is This What You Wanted Delhi?’

Entertainment

Viral Video: Pakistani Girl Falls In Love With Indian Boy, In Tears Asks ‘What Should ….’

Viral Video: Pakistani Girl Falls In Love With Indian Boy, In Tears Asks ‘What Should

Diddy’s Former Bodyguard Claims Rapper Performed Bird Sacrifice Ahead Of Shyne Shooting Verdict

Diddy’s Former Bodyguard Claims Rapper Performed Bird Sacrifice Ahead Of Shyne Shooting Verdict

‘I Found A Way In,’ Says Kevin Smith On Making Dogma Sequel- Check The Star Cast Here

‘I Found A Way In,’ Says Kevin Smith On Making Dogma Sequel- Check The Star

Why Did Timothée Chalamet Panic Sleep During Bob Dylan’s Biopic Shoot?

Why Did Timothée Chalamet Panic Sleep During Bob Dylan’s Biopic Shoot?

Leaked Texts Expose Troubling Details Of Diddy And Cassie’s Relationship

Leaked Texts Expose Troubling Details Of Diddy And Cassie’s Relationship

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Want To Visit A Fairyland In India? Find 5 Magical Destinations That Glow in the Dark

Want To Visit A Fairyland In India? Find 5 Magical Destinations That Glow in the

International Men’s Day 2024: A Closer Look At Why It’s More Than Just A Celebration

International Men’s Day 2024: A Closer Look At Why It’s More Than Just A Celebration

Want A Healthier Brain? Walking Might Be The Answer, Study Says

Want A Healthier Brain? Walking Might Be The Answer, Study Says

Dealing With Hair Loss In Your 30s? Know Causes, Treatments, And Prevention Tips

Dealing With Hair Loss In Your 30s? Know Causes, Treatments, And Prevention Tips

Miss Universe 2024 Final: All You Need To Know About The Telecast Of The 73rd Edition Of Crowning

Miss Universe 2024 Final: All You Need To Know About The Telecast Of The 73rd

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox