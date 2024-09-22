Indo-Pacific Stability: Biden & Albanese’s Joint Statement

President Biden and Prime Minister Albanese expressed concerns about China's "coercive and destabilizing activities" in the Indo-Pacific.

US President Joe Biden and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, during their bilateral meeting, expressed concerns over China’s “coercive and destabilizing activities” in the Indo-Pacific region.

Meeting Details

The two leaders held talks on the sidelines of the Quad Leaders’ Summit 2024 in Wilmington, Delaware, on Saturday (local time).

“The leaders discussed their respective diplomacy with the People’s Republic of China (PRC) and their shared concerns about the PRC’s coercive and destabilizing activities, including in the South China Sea,” the White House statement read.

Strengthening Bilateral Ties

During their meeting, both leaders emphasized the progress made in strengthening bilateral ties since PM Albanese’s official visit to Washington, DC, back in October 2023.

Support for Regional Stability

Both leaders discussed their support for maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and their continued assistance to Ukraine. They also addressed the need for a sustainable ceasefire and increased humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza.

US-Australia Alliance

Biden and Albanese underscored that the US-Australia Alliance remains the “core of the bilateral relationship” and welcomed the “depth of cooperation across its three pillars,” which are “defense and security,” “economic,” and “climate and clean energy.”

Commitment to AUKUS

Notably, the leaders reaffirmed their shared commitment to the Australia-United Kingdom-United States (AUKUS) Joint Leaders Statement to advance their “trilateral partnership and promote a free and open Indo-Pacific that is secure and stable.”

Engagement in the Pacific Region

Biden further welcomed Albanese’s contributions to the Quad and its growing partnership with Japan, as well as their active engagement in the Pacific region.

Economic Relationship

The leaders reflected on the strength of their “economic relationship” and discussed the progress made over the past two years to modernize the Alliance in the face of new challenges, including addressing climate change and the clean energy transition.

Shared Vision for the Indo-Pacific

The leaders committed to continuing their bilateral partnership to advance their shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific.

