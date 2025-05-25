Indonesia, China Pledge Closer Trade Ties Amid Global Economic Tensions

Chinese Premier Li Qiang met with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto in Jakarta on Sunday to discuss deepening trade and investment ties.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang met with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto in Jakarta on Sunday to discuss deepening trade and investment ties as global economic uncertainties and the ongoing U.S.-driven trade war reshape international alliances

Chinese Premier Li Qiang met with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto in Jakarta on Sunday to discuss deepening trade and investment ties as global economic uncertainties and the ongoing U.S.-driven trade war reshape international alliances, The Associated Press reported.

The meeting marks the first stop in Li’s three-day visit to Southeast Asia’s largest economy and his first overseas visit of the year.

“Unilateralism and protectionism are on the rise; bullying behaviour is increasing,” Li said Saturday at the Indonesia-China Business Reception, where he addressed 60 leading Chinese businesspeople alongside President Subianto, per AP.

Subianto expressed appreciation to China for its contributions to Indonesia’s economy. “We are grateful to the Chinese government and its companies that have participated in our economy, created jobs, transferred technology and built trust among all businesses, especially in our homeland,” he reportedly said.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Bilateral trade between the two countries reached $147.8 billion in 2023, growing by 6.1%, with China maintaining its position as Indonesia’s largest trading partner for nine consecutive years, as reported by AP.

Key cooperation areas include nickel smelting facilities and the “Whoosh” high-speed rail service, Southeast Asia’s first, which began operations in October 2023 and has since served nearly 10 million passengers.

Li called for unity among Global South countries, invoking the spirit of the 1955 Bandung Conference. “More than seven decades later, the world is once again at an important crossroads,” he reportedly said, urging peaceful coexistence and dialogue.

At a ceremonial reception at Merdeka Palace on Sunday, the two leaders emphasised the importance of expanding their Belt and Road Initiative partnership, including collaboration in five strategic areas: politics, economy, cultural exchanges, maritime affairs and security.

“The current international situation is facing a huge upheaval, and peaceful development is facing many uncertain and unstable factors,” AP quoted Li as saying during the bilateral talks.

Subianto, who recently took office, reaffirmed Indonesia’s commitment to strengthening bilateral ties. “We see this will bring goodness not only to the two countries but also to the entire Asian region,” he said, according to AP.

The visit follows a series of high-level investment pledges, including $21.7 billion announced during Li’s September 2023 trip and a $44.89 billion commitment made during a 2023 meeting between former President Joko Widodo and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Li is scheduled to meet with members of the Indonesian parliament before continuing to Malaysia on Monday for the ASEAN-GCC-China Economic Summit.