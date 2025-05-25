Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, May 25, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Indonesia, China Pledge Closer Trade Ties Amid Global Economic Tensions

Indonesia, China Pledge Closer Trade Ties Amid Global Economic Tensions

Chinese Premier Li Qiang met with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto in Jakarta on Sunday to discuss deepening trade and investment ties.

Indonesia, China Pledge Closer Trade Ties Amid Global Economic Tensions

Chinese Premier Li Qiang met with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto in Jakarta on Sunday to discuss deepening trade and investment ties as global economic uncertainties and the ongoing U.S.-driven trade war reshape international alliances


Chinese Premier Li Qiang met with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto in Jakarta on Sunday to discuss deepening trade and investment ties as global economic uncertainties and the ongoing U.S.-driven trade war reshape international alliances, The Associated Press reported.

The meeting marks the first stop in Li’s three-day visit to Southeast Asia’s largest economy and his first overseas visit of the year.

“Unilateralism and protectionism are on the rise; bullying behaviour is increasing,” Li said Saturday at the Indonesia-China Business Reception, where he addressed 60 leading Chinese businesspeople alongside President Subianto, per AP.

Subianto expressed appreciation to China for its contributions to Indonesia’s economy. “We are grateful to the Chinese government and its companies that have participated in our economy, created jobs, transferred technology and built trust among all businesses, especially in our homeland,” he reportedly said.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Bilateral trade between the two countries reached $147.8 billion in 2023, growing by 6.1%, with China maintaining its position as Indonesia’s largest trading partner for nine consecutive years, as reported by AP.

Key cooperation areas include nickel smelting facilities and the “Whoosh” high-speed rail service, Southeast Asia’s first, which began operations in October 2023 and has since served nearly 10 million passengers.

Li called for unity among Global South countries, invoking the spirit of the 1955 Bandung Conference. “More than seven decades later, the world is once again at an important crossroads,” he reportedly said, urging peaceful coexistence and dialogue.

At a ceremonial reception at Merdeka Palace on Sunday, the two leaders emphasised the importance of expanding their Belt and Road Initiative partnership, including collaboration in five strategic areas: politics, economy, cultural exchanges, maritime affairs and security.

“The current international situation is facing a huge upheaval, and peaceful development is facing many uncertain and unstable factors,” AP quoted Li as saying during the bilateral talks.

Subianto, who recently took office, reaffirmed Indonesia’s commitment to strengthening bilateral ties. “We see this will bring goodness not only to the two countries but also to the entire Asian region,” he said, according to AP.

The visit follows a series of high-level investment pledges, including $21.7 billion announced during Li’s September 2023 trip and a $44.89 billion commitment made during a 2023 meeting between former President Joko Widodo and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Li is scheduled to meet with members of the Indonesian parliament before continuing to Malaysia on Monday for the ASEAN-GCC-China Economic Summit.

Filed under

Indonesia-China Trade Ties Trump Trade War

A digitally altered image

Is This A Photo Of Rahul Gandhi With Jyoti Malhotra? Fact Check Reveals Truth
Chinese Premier Li Qiang

Indonesia, China Pledge Closer Trade Ties Amid Global Economic Tensions
Cities across the U.S. ar

US Cities Commemorate 5th Anniversary of George Floyd’s Death
In a tragic road accident

Madurai Tragedy: Four Of Family, Including Infant, Killed In Hit-And-Run Near Usilampatti
South Korean presidential

South Korea Frontrunner Lee Jae-myung Urges Rethink on US Tariff Deal Deadline
Russia announced its troo

Russia Claims Capture of Three More Settlements in Eastern and Northern Ukraine
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Is This A Photo Of Rahul Gandhi With Jyoti Malhotra? Fact Check Reveals Truth

Is This A Photo Of Rahul Gandhi With Jyoti Malhotra? Fact Check Reveals Truth

US Cities Commemorate 5th Anniversary of George Floyd’s Death

US Cities Commemorate 5th Anniversary of George Floyd’s Death

Madurai Tragedy: Four Of Family, Including Infant, Killed In Hit-And-Run Near Usilampatti

Madurai Tragedy: Four Of Family, Including Infant, Killed In Hit-And-Run Near Usilampatti

South Korea Frontrunner Lee Jae-myung Urges Rethink on US Tariff Deal Deadline

South Korea Frontrunner Lee Jae-myung Urges Rethink on US Tariff Deal Deadline

Russia Claims Capture of Three More Settlements in Eastern and Northern Ukraine

Russia Claims Capture of Three More Settlements in Eastern and Northern Ukraine

Entertainment

Shiva Rajkumar Declares Undying Love For Kamal Haasan At Thug Life Audio Launch: “I Didn’t Bathe For Three Days After He Hugged Me”

Shiva Rajkumar Declares Undying Love For Kamal Haasan At Thug Life Audio Launch: “I Didn’t

Mukul Dev Passes Away: Did You Know He Was Rahul Dev’s Younger Brother and Shah Rukh Khan’s Junior In School?

Mukul Dev Passes Away: Did You Know He Was Rahul Dev’s Younger Brother and Shah

Spirit: Triptii Dimri Replaces Deepika Padukone In Prabhas’ Film, Teams Up With Animal Director Again

Spirit: Triptii Dimri Replaces Deepika Padukone In Prabhas’ Film, Teams Up With Animal Director Again

Varun Dhawan To Team Up With Dinesh Vijan For Mythological Horror Film Before Bhediya 2

Varun Dhawan To Team Up With Dinesh Vijan For Mythological Horror Film Before Bhediya 2

King: Raghav Juyal, Saurabh Shukla Join Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan In Siddharth Anand’s Film

King: Raghav Juyal, Saurabh Shukla Join Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan In Siddharth Anand’s Film

Lifestyle

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience In Sex Driven Technology

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You Love The Himalayas

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season