Over 350 others have been injured, a disaster agency official said on Saturday after three shallow quakes of 6.0, 7.4 and 6.1-magnitude struck off the central province and triggered the tsunami near Talisa beach of Dongala district.

Palu is home to more than 300,000 people. Rescue operations have started but a minister said that communications had been disrupted and that the runway in the city was damaged, although it was hoped that helicopters would still be able to land. (Photo: Xinhua)

Indonesia’s disaster agency has confirmed the Tsunami death toll has reached 384 after a 7.5-magnitude earthquake triggered a tsunami that hit the country’s central Sulawesi island on Friday. The tsunami triggered by the quake devastated buildings and residential areas in the coastal areas. Currently, soldiers, police, disaster management agency personnel and volunteers are evacuating the quake and tsunami victims while power outage has cut off communications hampering relief efforts.

A cellphone video shows tsunami wave hitting the city of Palu, Indonesia on September 28. The US Geological Survey said the strongest of two major quakes had a magnitude of 7.5 and was centered at a depth of 6 miles about 35 miles NE of the central Sulawesi town of Donggala. Waves up to 2 metre high swept through Palu on Sulawesi island. Video on social media showed people screaming and fleeing in panic and a mosque amongst the buildings damaged, reports said.

All victims have been rushed to hospitals, spokesman of the national disaster management agency Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said.

The casualties were only counted in Palu, and the victims in Donggala district, including the coastal areas near Talisa beach, were not included in the figure, Nugroho told Xinhua news agency.

It is still not clear whether the deaths came in the quake or the resulting tsunami.

The Jakarta Post reported that Hercules aircraft was deployed to provide disaster relief in Palu.

The earthquake hit around 6 pm on Friday. A tsunami warning was issued, but lifted within the hour. Dramatic video of the tsunami hitting Palu showed high waves sweeping away several buildings and then the large tilted mosque in the town, about 80 km from the quake’s epicentre.

