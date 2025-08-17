LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc
LIVE TV
Home > World > Indonesia: Earthquake Of Magnitude 5.7 Strikes Sulawesi

Indonesia: Earthquake Of Magnitude 5.7 Strikes Sulawesi

A 5.7-magnitude earthquake hit Sulawesi, Indonesia, on Sunday, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ). Reuters reported that the tremor occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.21 miles).

A 5.7-magnitude earthquake hits Sulawesi, Indonesia at 10 km depth; authorities monitor aftershocks and damage. Photo/X.
A 5.7-magnitude earthquake hits Sulawesi, Indonesia at 10 km depth; authorities monitor aftershocks and damage. Photo/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: August 17, 2025 05:30:00 IST

A 5.7-magnitude earthquake hit Sulawesi, Indonesia, on Sunday, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ). Reuters reported that the tremor occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.21 miles).

This is a developing story..

Tags: earthquakeIndonesia Earthquake

RELATED News

Why Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s India Visit Is Crucial Amid Trump’s Tariff War?
Flash Floods Ravage Pakistan Occupied Gilgit Baltistan, 35 Dead and Thousands Stranded
This River Flows Through More Countries Than Any Other in the World-Guess Which One?
Israel: IDF Says Armed Terrorist Cell Eliminated In This Key Area, All You Need To Know
Vladimir Putin’s Russia Wants This Key Ukrainian Region For Peace Deal: Here’s Why It Matters

LATEST NEWS

“We’re Alive”: Elvish Yadav Responds After Gunmen Open Fire At His Gurugram Home
Denzel Washington Says He Doesn’t Care About Cancel Culture: You Can’t Be Cancelled If You Haven’t Signed Up
John Metchie III Traded To Eagles: A Fresh Start For The Canadian Wide Receiver
Will WWE Bring Back The Crown Jewel Championships In 2025? Insiders Weigh In
Gadar 3 Is All Set To Roll With Sunny Deol But Ameesha Patel Will Return To Franchise Only On THIS Condition
Will Apple Skip iPhone 18 In 2026? Foldable iPhone Steals The Spotlight
‘Retire Like Virat Kohli If Respect Is Imperiled’ Former Pakistani Bowler To Babar Azam
YG Founder Yang Hyun Suk Spills On BLACKPINK’s 2025 Comeback, ‘Album To Be Out By…’
Aaron Pico Breaks Silence After UFC Debut Loss: ‘My Story Is Not Over’
Taylor Swift Breaks Silence On Happy Gilmore 2 Cameo Rumours: I Can Deny
Indonesia: Earthquake Of Magnitude 5.7 Strikes Sulawesi

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Indonesia: Earthquake Of Magnitude 5.7 Strikes Sulawesi

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Indonesia: Earthquake Of Magnitude 5.7 Strikes Sulawesi
Indonesia: Earthquake Of Magnitude 5.7 Strikes Sulawesi
Indonesia: Earthquake Of Magnitude 5.7 Strikes Sulawesi
Indonesia: Earthquake Of Magnitude 5.7 Strikes Sulawesi

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?