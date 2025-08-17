Indonesia: Earthquake Of Magnitude 5.7 Strikes Sulawesi

A 5.7-magnitude earthquake hit Sulawesi, Indonesia, on Sunday, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ). Reuters reported that the tremor occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.21 miles).
Gempa bumi sederhana M5.9 di Sulawesi, Indonesia pada 6:38 pagi, 17 Ogos 2025. Pusat gempa bumi terletak 1.3° Selatan dan 120.8° Timur dengan kedalaman 41 km. 107km Tenggara dari Palu, Indonesia.
Tiada ancaman tsunami kepada Malaysia.#gempabumiMETMalaysia#mygempa.met.gov.my pic.twitter.com/peEGRg7jUv
— Jabatan Meteorologi Malaysia (@metmalaysia) August 16, 2025
Preliminary M5.7 #Earthquake
ID: #rs2025qckwtw
103km from #Ampana, #Sulawesi,Indonesia
2025-08-16 22:38 UTC
Source: #GFZ@raspishake
— Raspberry Shake Earthquake Channel (@raspishakEQ) August 16, 2025
