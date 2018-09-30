Nearly 400 deaths have been reported so far after a 7.5 magnitude earthquake and a tsunami hit central island of Sulawesi in Indonesia. All resources available in the country are being devoted to rescue operations. Indonesian Disaster Management Agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said electricity and communications have been cut off.

Nearly 400 deaths have been reported so far after a strong 7.5 magnitude earthquake and a tsunami hit central island of Sulawesi in Indonesia. Media reports have claimed that the death toll could reach well into thousands. Vice-President Jusuf Kalla yesterday said it could rise to the thousands. At least 540 people had been badly injured as hospitals struggled to cope with the influx of casualties and 30 people were still missing. Rescue operations were underway to evacuate thousands who were feared to be trapped under collapsed buildings.

Expresses deep regret over Indonesia earthquake, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Deeply saddened by the loss of lives and devastation due to tsunami and earthquake in Central Sulawesi in Indonesia. I offer deepest condolences. India stands with its maritime neighbour in this difficult hour.”

On Friday, an earthquake of 7.5 hit central Indonesia, causing a tsunami that slammed into a city on Sulawesi island with officials saying the tremor had levelled many buildings.

ALSO READ: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj UN General Assembly address highlights: EAM says Pakistan glorifies killers, refuses to see blood of innocents

Indonesian Disaster Management Agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said electricity and communications have been cut off. All resources available in the country are being devoted to rescue operations. The country officials said work to repair work and bridges is underway and there are attempts to reach stricken areas by air and sea as well. Donggala is also believed to have suffered heavy devastation from the tsunami.

ALSO READ: Macedonia vote brings back Cold War fears

Dramatic video of the tsunami hitting Palu showed high waves sweeping away several buildings and then the large tilted mosque in the town, about 80 km from the quake’s epicentre.

For all the latest World News, download NewsX App

Read More