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Home > World News > Indonesia Hit by 7.7-Magnitude Earthquake: 5 Dead, Tsunami Warning Triggers Coastal Evacuation

Indonesia Hit by 7.7-Magnitude Earthquake: 5 Dead, Tsunami Warning Triggers Coastal Evacuation

A powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck off Indonesia’s Flores Island early Saturday, killing at least five people and triggering a tsunami warning that was later withdrawn.

Indonesia Hit by 7.7-Magnitude Earthquake: 5 Dead, Tsunami Warning Triggers Coastal Evacuation

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sat 2026-08-15 10:50 IST

A powerful magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck off Indonesia’s coast early Saturday, killing at least five people and triggering several aftershocks. The strong tremors also led authorities to issue a tsunami warning for parts of the country. Tsunami waves of less than 1 metre were recorded in some areas. The warning was withdrawn hours later, officials said.

Indonesia Earthquake Triggers Tsunami Warning

Indonesia’s geophysics agency BMKG said the first earthquake was recorded at 4:58 am local time. It struck at a shallow depth of around 15 km. Several aftershocks followed the main quake. Authorities began assessing the damage across affected areas.

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The tremors were strongly felt for about a minute in areas including Nagekeo and Bima, according to Dodi Yuleova, spokesperson for Indonesia’s national disaster mitigation agency.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) placed the earthquake at a depth of 10 km. It said the epicentre was around 68 km north-northwest of Ende in East Nusa Tenggara province.

Indonesia Earthquake: Residents Told To Move To Higher Ground

Following the earthquake, BMKG issued a tsunami warning covering parts of East Nusa Tenggara, West Nusa Tenggara, South Sulawesi and Southeast Sulawesi.

People were told to stay away from beaches and riverbanks. Coastal residents were also asked to move to safer areas while officials monitored tide gauges.

Abdul Muhari, an official at the national disaster agency BNPB, said, “We strongly urge our communities along the northern coast of Flores and in the southern parts, on the southern islands and across the southern region, to carry out self-evacuation immediately.”

He advised residents to “move away from the shore, either by going more than two kilometres inland or by moving up into hilly areas more than 10 meters high.”

Indonesia Earthquake: Buildings Damaged, Patients Evacuated

Videos and photos showing the impact of the earthquake surfaced online. Footage verified by Reuters and filmed at a port in Maumere, on Flores Island, showed part of a building collapsing. People could be heard screaming and running as dust and rubble filled the street.

Patients were also moved out of a hospital in Ende, footage broadcast by Kompas TV showed. Australia’s tsunami warning centre said the earthquake posed “no tsunami threat” to mainland Australia, its islands or territories.

Why Indonesia Faces Frequent Earthquakes

Indonesia lies along the Pacific Ring of Fire, one of the world’s most active earthquake zones. Several tectonic plates meet in the region, making earthquakes and volcanic activity common. Authorities continued monitoring the situation after the main quake, as aftershocks were reported in affected areas.

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Indonesia Hit by 7.7-Magnitude Earthquake: 5 Dead, Tsunami Warning Triggers Coastal Evacuation
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Indonesia Hit by 7.7-Magnitude Earthquake: 5 Dead, Tsunami Warning Triggers Coastal Evacuation
Indonesia Hit by 7.7-Magnitude Earthquake: 5 Dead, Tsunami Warning Triggers Coastal Evacuation
Indonesia Hit by 7.7-Magnitude Earthquake: 5 Dead, Tsunami Warning Triggers Coastal Evacuation
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