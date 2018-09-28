Tsunami in Indonesia: Indonesian city of Palu has been hit by a tsunami after an earthquake of magnitude 7.7 hit the Indonesian island of Sulawesi on Friday evening. According to local authorities, around 6 feet high waves have hit the region following which several families are missing. Earlier in 2004, a powerful tsunami had killed over 3 lakh people in the Indian ocean region mostly in Indonesia and caused a massive financial in the Indian states Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh after a major earthquake off northern Malaysia.

According to BMKG chief who is the head of the earthquake and tsunami division, Rahmat Triyono said that a tsunami has happened in Palu which populates around 350,000 people nearly. The tsunami hit region is about at a distance of 80 kilometres from the earthquake’s epicentre.

A video of the tsunami hitting the region has already gone. The video has been shot by a localite who was present in a nearby mall. The video shows powerful waves more than 6 feet high hitting the area, causing panic among the locals as one can hear them screaming and shouting.

This footage shows the catastrophic moment when #tsunami hit the city of Palu after 7.7 magnitude #earthquake shook the city this evening. #prayforpalu #prayforindonesia pic.twitter.com/I8JBi4dZjz — Ramadhani Eko P (@ramadhaniep) September 28, 2018

Earlier in the day, at least one person lost his life and several others were injured after a 6.1 earthquake hit the region. National Disaster Management Agency said that the earthquake created panic among the residents forcing them to rush out of their homes.

Earlier in July and August, at least 557 people lost their lives and more than 400,000 were dislocated after four earthquakes of magnitude ranging between 6.3 – 6.9 hit Indonesia’s Lombok island.

