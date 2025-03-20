Indonesia Passes Controversial Law, Paving Way For Greater Military Role in Government

The law, which expands the scope of civilian posts that active military personnel can hold, was passed in a unanimous vote led by Speaker Puan Maharani.

The Indonesian parliament on Thursday passed controversial revisions to the country’s military law, which will pave the way for armed forces personnel to hold more civilian posts, foreign media reported.

The move, which analysts fear could lead to a resurgence of the military in government affairs, has been criticised by civil society groups, who say it “could take the world’s third-biggest democracy back to the ‘New Order’ era of former president Suharto”.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The new law, which expands the scope of civilian posts that active military personnel can hold, was passed in a unanimous vote led by Speaker Puan Maharani, the Guardian reported.

According to the report, the changes allow military officers to occupy roles in key government agencies, including the attorney general’s office, the counterterrorism agency, the narcotics agency, and the state secretariat, among others. It also extends the retirement age for sitting officers.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

While the Indonesian government argues that the changes are necessary to address the country’s evolving geopolitical challenges and military needs, critics fear that this move could lead to the militarisation of civilian institutions.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, a former special forces general and son-in-law of Suharto, is seen as the driving force behind the reforms. Since his inauguration in October, Prabowo has faced criticism for his policies that some view as an attempt to restore the military’s role in civilian affairs. However, his government has denied these assertions, with Minister of Law Supratman Andi Agtas arguing that the revisions are essential to tackle security challenges.

“The geopolitical changes and global military technology require the military to transform … to face conventional and non-conventional conflicts,” Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin told parliament while seeking to defend the new law, according to the Guardian.

The bill, which was passed less than two months after Prabowo formally requested an amendment, has been criticised for the expedited nature of the legislative process and the “secrecy” surrounding the deliberations, CNN reported, adding that the swift approval and “lack of transparency” have sparked protests, with student unions planning demonstrations outside parliament in Jakarta.

One student group, the Guardian report stated, has described the law as “democracy-killing”.

ALSO READ: Venezuela’s Maduro Condemns US Deportations to El Salvador Prison As ‘Kidnapping’