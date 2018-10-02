Indonesia quake, tsunami: Indonesian government on Tuesday reportedly said that the death toll has moved up to 1,234 from 844. The earthquake was recorded of 7.5 magnitude on the rector scale, which wreck havoced on Palu city of Indonesia's Sulawesi island.

An Indonesian government official reported that the previous count of 844 deaths has now moved up to 1,234. “As of 1:00 pm there are 1,234 dead,” said Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, the national disaster agency spokesman.

The twin natural disaster had struck the Palu city, where around 380,000 people lived, and reports suggest that a big number of people are still trapped under the debris of fallen buildings.

Indonesian Disaster Management Agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho had earlier said that electricity and communications have been cut off on the city. All resources available in the country are being devoted to rescue operations. The country officials said work to repair work and bridges is underway and there are attempts to reach stricken areas by air and sea as well. Donggala is also believed to have suffered heavy devastation from the tsunami.

