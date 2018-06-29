The Indonesian tourist island of Bali closed its international airport today, stranding scores of travellers, as the Mount Agung volcano gushed a 2,500-metre column of ash and smoke. The authorities have cancelled 450 flights. In December 2017, the airport was shut down and the nearby areas were evacuated closer to the volcano eruption.

According to a report, the smoke began gushing out of the Mount Agung volcano on June 28, 2018. An officer having the knowledge of the matter said that the alert levels have not been raised and an exclusion zone around the crater remains 4 kilometres.

The report further suggests that the sudden increase in the lava eruption has forced millions of people to evacuate the nearby regions of the volcanoes. The authorities have also reduced its alert status from higher to lower level in the month of February 2018.

If one looks closely, this is not the first time that Mount Agung in Northeastern Bal has erupted. Even in December 2017, the authorities closed the airport and evacuated closer to the volcano. The report suggests that authorities were monitoring conditions.

The major reason for cancelling the flights during a volcanic eruption is that it can damage engines, clog fuel and can even hamper visibility.

