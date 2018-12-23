At least 43 people have been killed and over 600 are being reported injured after a tsunami struck coastal areas of Indonesia in the early hours of Sunday. According to reports, the tsunami was triggered due to the combined effect of the new moon and an underwater landslide that resulted in a huge tide.

At least 43 people have been killed and over 600 are being reported injured after a tsunami struck coastal areas of Indonesia in the early hours of Sunday. According to reports, the tsunami was triggered due to the combined effect of the new moon and an underwater landslide that resulted in a huge tide. Reports suggest, the underwater landslide may have been triggered by the eruption of Anak Krakatoa, which forms a small island in the Sunda Strait between Java and Sumatra.

Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, head of public relations at Indonesia’s National Disaster Mitigation Agency, said that more than a dozen of buildings were destroyed by the wave, which hit beaches in South Sumatra and the western tip of Java about 9.30 pm local time (1430 GMT) on Saturday and the death toll is likely to increase.

