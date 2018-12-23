At least 43 people have been killed and over 600 are being reported injured after a tsunami struck coastal areas of Indonesia in the early hours of Sunday. According to reports, the tsunami was triggered due to the combined effect of the new moon and an underwater landslide that resulted in a huge tide. Reports suggest, the underwater landslide may have been triggered by the eruption of Anak Krakatoa, which forms a small island in the Sunda Strait between Java and Sumatra.
Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, head of public relations at Indonesia’s National Disaster Mitigation Agency, said that more than a dozen of buildings were destroyed by the wave, which hit beaches in South Sumatra and the western tip of Java about 9.30 pm local time (1430 GMT) on Saturday and the death toll is likely to increase.
We’re starting to see some more pictures of the devastated areas.
Banten province:
Carita beach:
Visuals of the Volcanic eruption that led to Tsunami
The Tsunami was the result of an underwater landslide that may have occurred due to the eruption of volcano Anak Krakatoa.
Penyebab tsunami di di Pandeglang dan Lampung Selatan adalah kemungkinan kombinasi dari longsor bawah laut akibat pengaruh erupsi Gunung Anak Krakatau dan gelombang pasang saat purnama. BMKG masih meneliti lebih jauh untuk memastikan penyebab tsunami. pic.twitter.com/gbJ9eTND6u— Sutopo Purwo Nugroho (@Sutopo_PN) December 22, 2018
Visulas of the damage due to Tsunami
According to a statement from the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG), Krakatau erupted at just after 9 pm and the tsunami struck at around 9:30 pm on Saturday.
Hingga 23/12/2018 pukul 07.00 WIB, data sementara dampak tsunami di Selat Sunda: 43 orang meninggal dunia, 584 orang luka-luka dan 2 orang hilang. Kerugian fisik meliputi 430 unit rumah rusak berat, 9 hotel rusak berat, 10 kapal rusak berat dan puluhan rusak. pic.twitter.com/IfKnx29QKA— Sutopo Purwo Nugroho (@Sutopo_PN) December 23, 2018
Pandeglang, Serang regions in Java while South Lampung in Sumatra worst affected
At least 43 people died and over 500 injured in Indonesia on the islands of Java and Sumatra when a tsunami struck areas around the Sunda Strait late on Saturday: Disaster mitigation agency Indonesia.